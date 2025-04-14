South Africa risk losing three points after fielding Theboho Mokoena in a World Cup qualifier despite suspension

FIFA has previously deducted points from teams for fielding ineligible players without formal protests

Affected nations like Nigeria could challenge FIFA at CAS if the same rule is not applied to Bafana Bafana

The controversy surrounding South Africa’s 2-0 victory over Lesotho in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers continues to intensify.

After it emerged that Bafana Bafana fielded Theboho Mokoena despite the known suspension of the midfielder, all aggrieved countries, including Nigeria, are expecting the football governing body to take swift action.

According to official records, Mokoena had accumulated two yellow cards in earlier games, which should have triggered an automatic suspension, BBC reports.

Although Lesotho failed to file an official protest within the stipulated 48-hour period, they remain hopeful that FIFA will take necessary action.

The basis of their confidence lies in historical precedent and the clarity of FIFA's regulations on ineligible players.

Protest letters are not mandatory

This is not the first time such an issue has come up in FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In fact, Nigeria experienced a similar fate when Shehu Abdullahi was deemed ineligible for a game against Algeria during the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers.

Nigeria was later punished by FIFA losing three points and three goals, even though Algeria did not file a formal complaint.

Likewise, Togo were stripped of points in 2013 for fielding Jacques Alexy Romao against Cameroon as FIFA acted on its own without waiting for any protest.

Ethiopia, Cape Verde, and Equatorial Guinea also suffered similar punishment for fielding ineligible players in various editions of the qualifiers, all without any protests from the opposing teams.

FIFA risks backlash if rules are not enforced

The principle of fair play underpins FIFA’s regulations.

According to FIFA's disciplinary rules (Article 63.1), two yellow cards in separate matches result in an automatic one-match suspension, GOAL reports.

In cases where an ineligible player is fielded (Article 19.1), FIFA’s judicial bodies can impose disciplinary action, considering the competition’s integrity.

If South Africa are allowed to escape punishment for fielding Mokoena, despite similar cases being penalised in the past, the integrity of the competition comes into question.

Moreover, affected countries like Nigeria could take their grievances to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on grounds of inconsistency and selective justice.

Failure to sanction South Africa would open the door to accusations of double standards, as FIFA’s previous decisions have consistently demonstrated that a protest letter is not required for action to be taken. The rules remain the same, and must be enforced uniformly.

Why Nigeria needs point deduction for South Africa

The Super Eagles’ hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be boosted if South Africa gets punished for fielding an ineligible player.

Nigeria currently trails Bafana Bafana by six points in Group C as Eric Chelle’s team have garnered only seven points after six rounds of matches in the World Cup qualifiers, as seen on FIFA.com.

FIFA deducting three points from South Africa’s total will give the Super Eagles a fighting chance of toppling Hugo Broos’s team and securing the World Cup ticket.

Chelle reportedly drops 6 players

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle has reportedly dropped six players from the 23-man squad that featured in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers last March.

Nigeria beat Rwanda 2-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, followed by a disappointing draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen featured in both matches, scoring three goals after missing the first four qualifiers due to injury.

