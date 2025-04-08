The Super Eagles were docked three points and three goals during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

FIFA sanctioned the three-time African champions for fielding a disqualified player during the campaign

Shehu Abdullahi was ineligible to play against Algeria, but the defender was in action for the full 90 minutes

An official of the Nigeria Football Federation has detailed how the Super Eagles forfeited three points during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The three-time African champions were sanctioned for fielding an ineligible player in their final 2018 World Cup qualifying group match against Algeria.

During regulation time in Constantine, the match ended 1-1, but FIFA later awarded the match to Algeria, with three points and three goals.

The world's football governing body sanctioned Nigeria for fielding suspended Shehu Abdullahi against the Desert Warriors.

However, the Super Eagles' points were cut from 16 to 13, but this was still enough to advance them to the World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria topped the table with 13 points, followed by Zambia with 8, Cameroon third with 7, and Algeria finished fourth with 4 points.

Prior to the game against Algeria, Abdullahi received a booking in the previous match against Zambia in November 2017, per ESPN.

The defender had also picked up a yellow against Swaziland during the preliminary qualifier in November 2015. .

As a result, he should have been suspended for the game against Algeria, but the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) overlooked this, and coach Gernot Rohr played him for the full 90 minutes.

Speaking on how FIFA's hammer landed on the Super Eagles, an NFF official told Score Nigeria:

“Algeria played the match under protest. They protested against Shehu Abdullahi's eligibility because he ought to miss the game because he was already on two bookings.”

There were reports that due to the standard procedure, FIFA informed the NFF of Abdullahi's suspension, but authorities somehow failed to take note of it.

On December 12, 2017, FIFA released a statement, deducting three points and three goals from Nigeria.

They were also penalised with a deduction of three points and three goals. They were also fined CHF 6,000.

South Africa to forfeit 3 points?

Meanwhile, South Africa have found themselves enmeshed in the same controversy in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Bafana Bafana currently lead the CAF qualification Group C with 13 points, but they could forfeit 3 points for fielding an ineligible player.

Although they defeated Lesotho 2-0 on March 20, it was gathered that Teboho Mokoena, who was in action for 82 minutes was ineligible to play in the encounter.

Should FIFA sanction the team, they would drop to 10 points, leaving the group open ahead of the final four matches.

Benin and Rwanda are on 8 points, while the Super Eagles have 7 points.

Hugo Broos cries foul

Legit.ng earlier reported that South Africa head coach Hugo Broos is said to be furious about how the incident unfolded and believes Nigeria now has an unfair advantage.

Lesotho and other group members have raised official complaints, putting FIFA on notice of Mokoena’s ineligibility.

With possible sanctions, South Africa’s lead over Nigeria would shrink to just three points, giving the Super Eagles renewed motivation ahead of their upcoming clash with Bafana Bafana.

