Jay Jay Okocha has backed the Super Eagles to qualify for the FIFA World Cup despite being 4th in the group standings

The former Nigerian captain and legend urges the team to win all remaining qualifiers to stand a chance

Nigeria faces Rwanda and South Africa in September as qualification heats up

Austin Jay Jay Okocha has voiced strong belief in Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite the team’s current struggles in the qualifying rounds.

The Super Eagles, who started brightly with a narrow win against Rwanda in Kigali, were held to a disappointing draw by Zimbabwe at home, a result that left their qualification hopes hanging in the balance.

The Super Eagles risk missing back-to-back FIFA World Cup tournaments after a poor qualifying campaign that has seen the team win one in six games. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

The Super Eagles have managed just one victory in six games played in the qualifiers, losing one and drawing the remaining four games of the series, FIFA.com reports.

Currently sitting fourth in Group C with seven points, six points behind leaders South Africa, the three-time African champions face an uphill task with four qualifiers left to play.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and players of the national team as still very optimistic about the team’s chances to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and so is Okocha.

Okocha tshares formula to win ticket

Okocha, who featured for Nigeria at the 1994, 1998, and 2002 World Cups, emphasised the importance of belief and consistency.

Okoch represented Nigeria in three FIFA World Cup tournaments in 1994, 1998, and 2002 during his professional career. Photo by Karim Jaafar

Source: Getty Images

He acknowledged the challenge posed by Bafana Bafana, who currently lead the group, but urged the Super Eagles to remain mentally strong and take the fight to their toughest opponents.

“We can still make it, but only if we believe and act accordingly,” Okocha said during an interview with iDiski Times. “The only way forward is to win all our remaining matches.

“Of course, South Africa are top of the group, and it will be a difficult game, but we still believe we can go there and win,” he said. “Those are the games we must win if we want to qualify.”

Okocha also credited the current squad, which finished as AFCON 2023 silver medallists, and called on them to dig deep and show the same spirit that saw them shine in Ivory Coast.

UK-based journalist supports Okocha’s optimism

The Super Eagles are scheduled to resume their World Cup qualifying campaign in September, with a crucial home game against Rwanda on the 1st, followed by a potentially decisive away clash with South Africa just a week later.

With only four matches left, every point will matter, and Okocha’s rallying call may be the push the team needs to believe again.

Meanwhile, UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun in a chat with Legit.ng, echoed Okocha’s optimism, stating that despite the current standings, the Super Eagles still have everything to play for.

“This is not the first time Nigeria has faced a tough qualification route, and history shows that when our backs are against the wall, we often find a way. With the right mindset, tactical discipline, and belief, this team has the quality to bounce back and book a spot at the 2026 World Cup.”

Chelle delighted with Unity Cup tournament

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reacted to the news of the Nigeria Football Federation confirming the team’s participation in the 2025 Unity Cup.

The Super Eagles, off the back of a mixed March international break, will reconvene in May to put things in order ahead of the return of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in September.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng