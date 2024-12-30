Brown Ideye has officially joined Nigerian Professional Football League side Enyimba FC of Aba

The former Super Eagles striker joins the 9-time NPFL champions a day after coach Stanley Eguma was appointed

The Peoples Elephants have struggled in recent matches, having failed to any of their last nine matches

Former Nigerian international Brown Ideye has officially joined the Nigerian Premier League club Enyimba Football Club of Aba.

The club had announced an agreement with the striker, who won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations under the tutelage of Stephen Keshi.

Ideye joins former international teammates Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi of Kano Pillars in the Nigerian top flight.

Enyimba unveil former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye. Photo: @EnyimbaFC.

Source: Twitter

Also, former Super Eagles defender Godfrey Oboabona remains a member of Sunshine Stars of Akure after he was unveiled in February.

Announcing Ideye's arrival, the club will bank on the player's experience as they hope to return to winning ways under the new manager.

Enyimba posted on their official X handle:

"We are delighted to officially announce the addition of former Super Eagles Striker Brown Ideye to our fold.

"We are expectant of the experience & professionalism he will add to our game/quest in our remaining games, this season especially under the new gaffer."

The 36-year-old had been without a club since leaving Kuwaiti outfit Al-Yarmouk in the Summer of 2022 after he managed just eight appearances.

He began his professional career in 2006 with local club Ocean Boys in Bayelsa before moving to Europe to join Swiss outfit Neuchatel Xamax the following year.

The forward also played in France, Ukraine, England, Greece, China, and Turkey and made a fortune playing professional football.

Following his unveiling, Ideye took to his social media handles to share photos of the special moment. He added the caption:

"No place like home. Thanks Enyimba for the opportunity. God bless."

Fans welcome Ideye to NPFL

Nigerians have taken to the comment section to welcome the superstar back to the local league.

@WIZZ_POLL said:

"Very commendable. If more elite footballers can come back to the league in their twilight, it will boost the league

"Brazilians and Argentines do this. Those in the league should welcome Brown Ideye with open arms."

@KanuArnold added:

"What an amazing addition to the team. Welcome to the fold Brown>"

@ProudlyUJ_15 suggested:

"Former Ocean boys player. Now Enyimba player. Abegoo Enyimba games na tum tum no pattern if them like make them nor improve."

@OlanrewajuAde01 posited:

"Brown Ideye is a good addition, I wish him and Enyimba a good outing for the rest of the season except against 3Sc."

Enyimba sack Yemi Olanrewaju

Legit.ng earlier reported that Enyimba parted ways with head coach Yemi Olanrewaju and announced the return of Coach Stanley Eguma.

The club announced the sacking of the 32-year-old tactician following poor results in recent performances in the league and on the continent.

Since they defeated Ikorodu City 2-1 on October 27, the Peoples Elephants have failed to win any of their nine matches across all competitions.

