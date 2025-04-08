Eric Chelle has announced that plans are underway to field a stronger team for their upcoming international friendly against Russia

Nigeria is set to face the Sbornaya in a high-profile friendly in June, following FIFA’s decision to partially lift the ban imposed after they invaded Ukraine

Part of Chelle’s contract was to qualify Super Eagles for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has started preparations to field his best players for the Super Eagles when they face Russia in an international friendly in June.

This will be the first time both countries meet in any international competition.

The 47-year-old coach was disappointed with the performance of many players in the squad during the World Cup qualifiers last March.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle vowed to present a stronger squad when Nigeria face Russia in an international friendly.

Chele to field formidable team against Russia

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has emphasised that only the fittest players will feature in Nigeria’s upcoming international friendly against Russia.

According to ScoreNigeria, the former Mali coach plans to build on the squad that played in the World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

While Chelle continues to have faith in the majority of the players, he assured fans that he would field the strongest and fittest team available. He said:

“The core of the team from the matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe will get another chance to play against Russia in the friendly."

Nigeria delivered an impressive performance against Rwanda at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, with both goals coming from Victor Osimhen.

However, they stumbled at home, as the Warriors of Zimbabwe held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in their World Cup qualifiers last March per Guardian.

The presence of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen played a vital role in the resurgence of the attacking position.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly meeting with Nigeria-eligible players to strengthen the team ahead of the international friendly against Russia.

Chelle shops for new players

In a bid to reposition the team, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has made contact with some Nigerian-eligible players in Europe.

The former Lens player is still making efforts to convince players who are yet to make their senior debut for their respective countries.

A few weeks ago, the gaffer reportedly met with Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri on the possibility of representing Nigeria, per Independent.

It took the youngster only 10 minutes to score a goal in the Young Three Lions' 4-2 victory against Portugal per SkySports.

Another player on the radar of Chelle is Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu who missed out in the Die Mannschaft squad during the international break in March.

The 22-year-old had been touted to play for Nigeria, but he ended speculations about his international future.

He finally opened up, saying he was looking forward to a German national team call-up and not Nigeria, per Punch.

Chelle eyes Werder Bremen player

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is showing interest in Werder Bremen left-back Felix Agu ahead of the upcoming international break in June.

The Malian coach is collaborating closely with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to persuade more Nigeria-eligible players to join the squad.

Chelle has identified key positions that require reinforcement, including left-back, central defender, and box-to-box midfielder.

