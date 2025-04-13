Details have emerged about how the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), formerly NFA, supported the late Christian Chukwu

The AFCON winner managed the Nigeria national team from 2002 to 2005, securing a bronze medal at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations

The former Super Eagles captain passed away at the age of 74 after a prolonged illness in his hometown on Saturday morning

Christian Chukwu made a passionate appeal to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to settle his three-year salary backlog, which was owed during Ibrahim Galadima’s tenure as NFA President.

A few years ago, former NFF President Amaju Pinnick authorised the payment of the former Super Eagles captain’s medical bills.

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, a huge fan of the former Enugu Rangers skipper, offered his support to the football legend.

Former Super Eagles coach Christian Chukwu appealed to the previous leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation to settle his unpaid salaries. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Late Chukwu demanded unpaid wages

Former Super Eagles coach Christian Chukwu lamented that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) still owed him his salary.

According to BBC, Chukwu led Nigeria to a bronze medal at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations during his three-year tenure.

The AFCON winner claimed the NFF owed him over $120,000 since 2006.

The former Technical Director of Enugu Rangers added that such treatment would never have been meted out to foreign coaches in the past. He said:

"It is annoying that I worked so much and these people at the NFA cannot figure out ways of sorting out the money they owe me.

"I have made several efforts through writing, telephone calls, and visits to the NFA office, but there is still no word from the authorities.

"The last time, they assured me that they would get to the bottom of the matter.

"It's very frustrating and annoying to be treated this way, I am very sure a foreign coach will not be treated this way."

The NFA President at the time was Ibrahim Galadima, who served from 2002 to 2006, before Sani Lulu took over per Sportsration.

NFF mourns Chukwu

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has mourned the passing of AFCON winner Christian Chukwu.

According to the NFF, Chukwu is the eighth member of the 1980 AFCON-winning team to have passed away.

NFF Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi stated that the 74-year-old will remain a role model for future generations of Super Eagles defenders and captains. He said:

Former Super Eagles captain Christian Chukwu pleaded with the Nigeria Football Federation for 19 years to pay him his salary. Photo by: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“We have lost a good and great man. Chukwu was the definition of a strong, dedicated and disciplined leader on and off the field.

“He was not nicknamed ‘Chairman’ for nothing. He embodied strength, vision and consistency.”

Musa calls for investigation of former Nigeria U20 star

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has urged the Nigerian and Ugandan authorities to thoroughly investigate the mysterious death of former Nigeria U20 footballer, Abubakar Lawal.

The 29-year-old Viper striker allegedly fell to his death from a shopping mall in Uganda, but conflicting reports about the circumstances of his passing have raised serious concerns.

Lawal had reportedly been visiting a Tanzanian friend staying in one of the mall’s residential apartments and the friend told authorities that she had left him alone before the incident occurred.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng