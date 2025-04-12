President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Nigerian football legend Christian Chukwu, who passed away at the age of 74 on Saturday, April 12

Chukwu, Nigeria's Super Eagles captain, led the country to its first Africa Cup of Nations victory in 1980 and coaching the Super Eagles, winning a bronze medal in the 2004 AFCON

In a statement by presidential aide Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described Chukwu offered prayers and condolences to his family and the Nigerian football community

State House, Abuja - On Saturday, April 12, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extended his condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Nigerian football icon Christian Chukwu, who passed away on Saturday, at the age of 74, leaving a void in the hearts of many football fans.

Tinubu reacts as football legend Christian Chukwu dies at 74. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The president’s conveyed his message in a statement issued on Saturday by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement read:

"The president joins the football community in mourning the loss of a legend whose contributions to the beautiful game elevated Nigeria's status globally.

"A towering figure in Nigerian football, Chukwu captained the Green Eagles to a historic 1980 Africa Cup of Nations victory and later coached the Super Eagles, which won a bronze medal at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations under his leadership."

Nicknamed "Chairman" for his commanding presence and leadership on the field, Chukwu devoted his club career to Enugu Rangers, where he won multiple national titles and led the club to continental glory with their 1977 African Cup Winners' Cup triumph.

President Tinubu eulogises Christian Chukwu for a trailblazing career defined by passion, discipline, and commitment to national pride.

"Christian Chukwu was more than a footballer and coach. He was a symbol of excellence and patriotism. He brought joy to millions, mentored a generation of footballers, and stood as a pillar of Nigerian brand and sportsmanship on and off the pitch.

"His legacies will continue to live on in the trophies he won, the lives he touched, and the exciting moments he provided to football fans and spectators on the field and in the technical area. We are forever grateful for his contributions to the sport we all love, and we will always remember him with great respect and admiration," the president said.

Concluding, President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the departed sportsman and comfort for his family, hoping they find solace in his enduring legacy.

