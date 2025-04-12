Super Eagles player Ola Aina is in disbelief following Mohamed Salah’s contract extension with Liverpool

The Nottingham Forest defender, currently sidelined with a calf injury sustained during their April clash with Manchester United, reacted to the news with surprise

Salah’s new two-year deal puts an end to months of speculation linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia or a possible summer exit

The Egyptian star is reportedly set to earn over £400,000 (about N835 million) per week- roughly £50,000 (N105 million) per day.

Salah, a former CAF Player of the Year, currently ranks as the fifth-highest goal scorer in Premier League history.

Aina reacts to Salah’s contract extension

Super Eagles star Ola Aina has predicted tougher days for English Premier League defenders following Mohamed Salah’s contract extension with Liverpool.

According to Liverpoolecho, the Nottingham Forest defender dramatically declared the 2026/27 EPL season “finished” in reaction to the news.

The 28-year-old, who plays on the same wing as Salah, helped Forest contain the Egyptian winger in their last two encounters. He said:

"Has he signed? Mohamed has signed again?

"The league is finished! It is dead!"

"He signed on? Everyone's in trouble!

In their 1-0 loss to the Midlanders, the former CAF Player of the Year failed to find the net, and in their subsequent 1-1 draw, he couldn’t make a significant impact per Football365.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah has scored 243 goals and provided 111 assists in 394 games for the Merseysiders per Transfermarkt.

Mixed Reactions Follow Ola Aina's Comments

Fans have responded to Ola Aina’s remarks about Mohamed Salah’s contract extension with Liverpool, which runs until 2027.

One fan advised the former CAF Player of the Year to focus on securing a higher salary, while another suggested that Salah’s main goal is to break Alan Shearer's EPL scoring record.

@alphonestony17 said:

"African players should go to play for money, not passion, and you just pretend to love them, but you don't. One stinker season, you'll chase him out.

@johny_theblessd wrote:

"Not a Liverpool fan but this is great news for football

@ADELEYEKING added:

"So its only mo salah that will be playing scoring amd win them the title ?

@PiusBryanh posited:

“He wants to break Alan Shearer’s record” in the background

@A1RMARSHALL said:

"Ola Aina is the funniest player in the league 😂.

@YMatchew wrote:

"Aina bro all your fears could go away if you joined Liverpool

@CFC_Westtlonn added:

"Liverpool might actually win the league next season

@Gorilla23mp said"

"He will have Declan Rice and Saka to contend with, so the league is not over until it is over.

Details of Salah's contract

Mohamed Salah’s new deal is reportedly worth up to £50 million over two years.

If all bonuses and performance-related clauses are met, the Egyptian will earn approximately £25 million per season, breaking down to £480,000 per week or about £68,571 per day.

This marks a significant increase from his previous deal signed in 2022, which made him the club’s top earner at over £350,000 per week, BBC reports.

Salah matches Messi’s record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has matched Lionel Messi's remarkable 10-year record by scoring a goal and providing an assist against Manchester City.

Salah’s ability to combine goal-scoring and playmaking continues to set him apart in Europe’s top five leagues.

This means Salah has 25 goals in the Premier League, seven shy of his record 32 in his debut season, but it was also his 30th goal in all competitions.

