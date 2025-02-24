Mohamed Salah Sets Premier League Record As Liverpool Defeat Manchester City
- Mohamed Salah netted a goal and provided an assist in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City
- The former CAF player of the year becomes the first player in Premier League history to score and assist in both games against the reigning champions in a season
- Salah becomes Liverpool’s third-highest all-time goal scorer behind Ian Rush (346 goals) and Roger Hunt (285 goals)
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Mohamed Salah inspired Liverpool to a 2-0 victory against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday night.
Coach Arne Slot's side claimed another victory and moved 11 points clear of Arsenal who slipped up against West Ham on Saturday.
The Egyptian winger gave Liverpool the lead in the 14 minutes, netting his 25th Premier League goal of the season.
Salah matches Messi’s record
The Liverpool winger has matched a remarkable 10-year record held by Lionel Messi with the goal and assist.
According to 90mins, the last player to achieve 11 goals and assists in a single European League season was Messi during the 2014-15 campaign.
Salah’s ability to combine goal-scoring and playmaking continues to set him apart in Europe’s top five leagues per Talksport.
It means Salah has 25 goals in the Premier League, seven shy of his record 32 in his debut season– but it was also his 30th goal in all competitions per Caughtoffside.
Salah cements Liverpool's position on the Log
Mohamed Salah’s contributions in the 2-0 victory against Manchester City strengthened Liverpool’s hold on the Premier League title race.
The former Chelsea player netted his 30th goal across all competitions and has played a pivotal role in both scoring and creating chances per Goal.
His assist to Dominik Szoboszlai in the 39th minute doubled Liverpool’s lead, further solidifying their position at the top of the table.
Liverpool's third all-time goal scorer
Salah reached another monumental milestone in his Liverpool career.
With his strike against Manchester City, Salah now has 241 goals for the club, tying Gordon Hodgson for third place on Liverpool's all-time goal-scoring chart.
He achieved this feat in just 287 games, trailing only Ian Rush (346 goals) and Roger Hunt (285 goals).
This goal was Salah’s 180th in the Premier League, a remarkable achievement that highlights his consistency and significance in Liverpool's history per Liverpool.
As he continues to climb the club's goal-scoring ranks, Salah is on track to surpass the 44 goals he scored during his debut season at Anfield, an iconic year that included a run to the Champions League final.
Top scorers this season
Legit.ng earlier reported that Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, and Krzysztof Piatek have outscored Mohamed Salah in the 2024/25 season.
The Egyptian player said this could be his last year at the club with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.
Salah's performance against Manchester City is an indication he might surpass other contenders.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.