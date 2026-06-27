A young lady celebrated as she gained admission into the University of Ibadan to study medicine and surgery

The lady shared how she earlier wanted to study medicine at FUTO and UNIOSUN, but decided to try at the University of Ibadan

Her story triggered reactions on LinkedIn, as many people congratulated the graduate on her academic feat

A Nigerian lady, Bukola Olabintan, celebrated as she gained admission into the University of Ibadan.

She opened up about how she tried to gain admission into the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) but ended up with four failed attempts.

A lady gains admission into the University of Ibadan to study medicine. Photo: LinkedIn/ Bukola Olabintan

Source: UGC

After switching to the University of Ibadan, she got admission to her desired course: Medicine and Surgery

UI medicine student shares admission experience

On her LinkedIn page, Bukola Olabintan shared what she found out about the admission process in UI.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

"After four unsuccessful attempts to gain admission into Medicine and Surgery through institutions such as FUTA and UNIOSUN, I decided to try the University of Ibadan, and by God's grace, I gained admission on my very first attempt.

"If there is one thing my journey has taught me, it is that admission is possible with the right mindset, preparation, strategy, and information.

"Had I known better, I would have chosen UI earlier, but now I know better and I can do better. Many people see UI post-UTME as some impossible feat. They advise aspirants not to consider UI medicine or to switch courses, but trust me, in terms of transparency of admission in Nigeria, UI is the best.

"Are you aspiring to get into UI medicine? My name is Olabintan Bukola Deborah, also known as Tanimola, a 100-level Medicine and Surgery student at the University of Ibadan, and I am organising a mentorship programme on WhatsApp to help prospective candidates prepare for the UI Post-UTME."

A lady shares what she did differently as she got admission into UI at first attempt. Photo: LinkedIn/ Bukola Olabintan

Source: UGC

Reactions trail lady's admission into UI

Adeyemi Fayose said:

"Congratulations 👏 Your FUTA family is missing you already."

Ayodeji Omosebi said:

"Congratulations to you."

Olasusi Rita said:

"Congratulations."

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng