Mohamed Salah has signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool, putting to rest months of speculation about a possible move to Saudi Arabia or a summer departure.

The Egyptian has committed his future to Anfield until 2026, in a deal that cements his status as one of the highest-paid players in Liverpool's history.

Salah has had another phenomenal season, netting 32 goals in all competitions, with 27 of them in the Premier League, as Liverpool push for their 20th league title, Sky Sports reports.

The Reds currently sit 11 points clear at the top of the table with seven matches remaining.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017 from Roma, Salah has played 394 matches, scoring 243 goals and registering 109 assists.

His impact has been instrumental in the Reds’ success under Jürgen Klopp, which includes Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs.

Liverpool’s mega offer to Salah

Salah’s new deal is reportedly worth up to £50 million over two years, according to The Telegraph.

If all bonuses and performance-related clauses are met, the Egyptian will earn approximately £25 million per season, breaking down to £480,000 per week or about £68,571 per day.

This marks a significant increase from his previous deal signed in 2022, which made him the club’s top earner at over £350,000 per week, BBC reports.

While the basic wage of the new contract hasn't been publicly confirmed, it’s evident that Salah remains Liverpool’s most valuable player—both on and off the pitch.

Salah delighted with new Liverpool contract

Salah expressed joy at extending his stay at Anfield, stating he is excited to continue his spell with the Premier League leaders.

“Of course, I’m very excited—we have a great team now. I think we have a chance to win more trophies and enjoy our football.”

“I’ve played eight years here; hopefully it’s going to be 10. I’m enjoying my life and my football.”

Liverpool’s salary structure gets a shake-up

According to This Is Anfield, Salah’s bumper deal also puts him ahead of other Liverpool stars in the wage structure.

Virgil van Dijk, whose new contract is expected to be announced soon, reportedly earns around £220,000 per week.

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and other top players like Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez fall in the £100,000–£200,000 weekly range.

With Salah leading Liverpool’s charge toward another title, the new contract not only secures his services but also signals the club’s ambition to remain at the top of European football.

Salah sets new Premier League record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohamed Salah inspired Liverpool to a 2-0 victory against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Coach Arne Slot's side claimed another victory and moved 11 points clear of Arsenal, who slipped up against West Ham the previous day.

The Liverpool winger has matched a remarkable 10-year record held by Lionel Messi with the goal and assist.

