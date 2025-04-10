Lookman and Gasperini clashed after a missed penalty in the Champions League led to harsh public criticism

Despite tension, the Super Eagles forward has scored 13 goals in 25 Serie A games this season for Atalanta

Journalist Jonathan Moscrop suggests PSG's interest and Lookman's reaction may have kick-started the situation

The relationship between Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman and Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini may be on thin ice after a reported fallout earlier in the season.

Tensions first came to light when Gasperini, following a UEFA Champions League loss to Club Brugge, publicly criticized Lookman, calling him “the worst penalty taker” he had ever seen.

Ademola Lookman and Gian Piero Gasperini before Atalanta's UEFA Super Cup tie versus Real Madrid. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

Lookman had been subbed on in the second half of that match, scoring just 42 seconds after his introduction, per Sky Sports.

However, his missed penalty in the 61st minute overshadowed his earlier impact, prompting the coach’s harsh remarks.

In response, Lookman issued a statement expressing his disappointment and described the criticism as “disrespectful,” believing he was unfairly singled out for the loss.

Lookman’s stellar form this season

Despite the tension, Lookman has continued to deliver for Atalanta on the pitch.

The 27-year-old winger, who joined the Serie A club from Leicester City in 2022 for €15 million, has enjoyed a standout 2024/25 campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, Lookman has scored 13 goals in 25 league appearances, proving to be one of Atalanta’s most reliable attacking threats.

The winger’s form has attracted interest from major European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, with reports suggesting Atalanta would be open to letting him go for a €60 million offer, Tribal Football reports.

As transfer speculations heat up, many believe either Lookman or Gasperini – or both – could part ways with Atalanta at the end of the season.

Journalist exposes truth behind tension

Italian journalist and photojournalist Jonathan Moscrop has offered further insight into the deteriorating relationship between Lookman and Gasperini.

Lookman could be on his way out of Atalanta at the end of the season as Juventus and Napoli have reportedly declared their interest in the winger. Photo by Marco Luzzami

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Legit.ng, Moscrop hinted that the breakdown may have been triggered by Lookman’s behaviour during the last summer transfer window.

It was reported that Lookman skipped training amid strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

“Some of it is his own doing, perhaps regarding the interest shown by PSG at the beginning of the season,” Moscrop stated.

“Lookman has blossomed under Gasperini, but he [Gasperini] can be a demanding coach who doesn’t tolerate prima donnas,” he added.

Gasperini’s well-known disciplinarian style and Lookman’s growing star status may have clashed, resulting in a professional relationship now held together more by necessity than trust.

As the season winds down, all eyes will be on how Atalanta manages this situation and whether Lookman’s time in Bergamo is coming to an end.

Atalanta demand ₦100 billion for Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atalanta have reportedly placed a hefty €60 million (approximately ₦100 billion) price tag on Ademola Lookman,

This move from the Italian club is inspired by interest from several European clubs that continues to grow ahead of the summer transfer window.

Atalanta sees this as a strategy to ward off potential suitors or at least ensure the Italian club receives top value for one of their standout stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng