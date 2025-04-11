The Super Eagles have produced several standout players who have worn the iconic No.7 jersey from the early 1980s to the present day

Nigerian fans remain divided over who deserves the title of the best No.7, with debates focusing on players’ performances for both club and country

A veteran journalist has weighed in, analysing the qualities and playing styles of AFCON winners Finidi George and Segun Odegbami, two legends who defined different eras of Nigerian football

1994 AFCON winner Finidi George has emerged as Nigeria’s favorite No.7, beating out top contenders like 1980 AFCON champion Segun Odegbami, Ahmed Musa, John Utaka, and reigning CAF Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman.

The former Super Eagles coach famously won the 1995 UEFA Champions League with Ajax, securing his place among the world’s elite wingers.

Odegbami, meanwhile, captained Nigeria to a silver medal at the 1978 All-Africa Games and remains the country's third-highest all-time goal scorer.

AFCON winner Finidi George won the hearts of Nigerians, earning the title of the nation’s best No.7 ahead of Segun Odegbami. Photo: Olivier Morin.

Finidi George tops list of Nigeria’s greatest No.7s

UEFA Champions League winner Finidi George has been voted Nigeria’s greatest No.7, edging out strong contenders like Segun Odegbami, Ahmed Musa, John Utaka, and Ademola Lookman.

According to a post on X, the Real Betis legend led the poll ahead of his fellow Super Eagles stars.

After dominating the Dutch league with Ajax and winning the Champions League in 1995, Finidi became a fan favorite in Spain, where he cemented his legacy at Real Betis per UEFA.

Known for his precise crosses, dribbling flair, and blistering pace, Finidi remains one of the most iconic wingers to wear the green and white.

Ahmed Musa, captain of Kano Pillars, is Nigeria’s most capped player and the only Nigerian to score a brace in two different World Cup tournaments—leaving a lasting mark on the national team.

Ademola Lookman, still early in his Super Eagles journey, has already made waves.

The Atalanta forward was named CAF Player of the Year in 2024, lifted the UEFA Europa League, and played a key role in Nigeria’s run to the final of the 2023 AFCON per ESPN.

Super Eagles fans weigh in on Best No.7

Super Eagles followers have shared their honest opinions on who they believe is the best No.7 ever to play for Nigeria’s senior national team.

One X user argued that Finidi George stands out due to his achievements at both club and international level. Another fan pointed out that Segun Odegbami might be underappreciated simply because matches from his era weren’t as widely available to the public as they are today.

@BOtunuga said:

"Unarguably, Finidi George towers above the rest as he won today's Champions League in 1995 as the world's best 7 with star-studded Ajax Club.

"The UEFA winning team included Kluivert, Litmannen, Kanu, Seedorf, Edgar Davids, De Boer brothers, Bogard etc&was a runner-up too in the final of the Champions League in 1996.

@HassanY78101751 wrote:

“I chose Finidi George because their team is the best in Nigeria ever produced up till date.

@Iamdjdariel wrote:

"The 3rd frame, because I started seeing the Super Eagles when he's still hot.

"Won't forget that 7 backflip celebration that morning munching on the bread and tea before school that day.

@abayomiibitunde posited:

"The handler is too small to know Odegbami.

"That's the greatest player to adorn our #7 Jersey.

"Among these is Finidi George followed by Lameda.

@AlhassanAbdulm5 added:

"In terms of crosses, nobody other than Finidi George. Speed and dribbling- I salute Utaka. Ahmed Musa had a good scoring record at World Cup. Ademola just started his career with Eagles, give him more time.

Nigerians have chosen UEFA Champions League winner Finidi George as their best number. 7 to have played for the Super Eagles. Photo by: OLIVIER MORIN/AFP.

Acheru weighs in on Finidi vs Odegbami ebate

Veteran Nigerian journalist China Ikwerreman Acheru has offered his perspective on the ongoing comparison between Finidi George and Segun Odegbami.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Acheru noted that while former Super Eagles forward Segun Odegbami was more clinical in front of goal, Finidi George tended to be more reserved in attacking positions, describing him as "goal shy." He said:

"Segun Odegbami nd Finidi George are two different players entirely who played in different generations.

"Odegbami could play from the left, right, and center of attack. He was also a goal scorer.

"For Finidi, he started as a central midfielder and converted to a winger. Odegbami was faster and would score more goals, while Finidi did not as he provided more goal assists.

Finidi slams Sevilla over Iheanacho

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles manager Finidi George is displeased at how Sevilla handled Kelechi Iheanacho and sent a message to the former Leicester City striker.

The former Ajax winger called the Spanish club out for disrespecting Iheanacho, claiming he has not been given time to adapt to a new league and country.

Iheanacho scored three goals in two Copa del Rey matches, and Finidi questioned why he had not earned more La Liga minutes as a result.

