Kelechi Iheanacho has not found life easy since he joined Sevilla as a free agent in the summer of 2024

Iheanacho turned down contract offers from Leicester City and other English clubs to move to Spain

Former Super Eagles head coach Finidi George has sent a message to the striker over his situation

Former Super Eagles manager Finidi George is displeased at how Sevilla have handled Kelechi Iheanacho and sent a message to the former Leicester City striker.

Iheanacho joined Sevilla in the summer of 2024 as a free agent after running down his Leicester City contract, where he spent seven years, winning the FA Cup in 2021

The Foxes proposed multiple deals, which the player turned down, and he also had offers from English clubs, including Aston Villa and West Ham, but favoured a move abroad.

As confirmed by an official statement, he signed a short-term two-year deal with Sevilla, with an option of another year, but a few months in, he has yet to adapt and could be on his way out.

Finidi slams Sevilla over Iheanacho

Former Nigerian player and coach Finidi George has hit out at the Spanish club for disrespecting Iheanacho, claiming he has not been given time to adapt to a new league and country.

“I think they have disrespected him in many ways. They expected a lot from him when he arrived, but it is still early days, and he has not been given enough time to settle in,” he told AfricaFoot.

“In my opinion, he should leave the club if any good offers come along. He is 28 and still has a lot to offer, but he needs somewhere where he will be truly appreciated. A return to England would be a great option, but he could also explore other opportunities in new environments.”

Iheanacho scored three goals in two Copa del Rey matches, and Finidi questioned why he had not earned more La Liga minutes as a result.

“Look, every time he's had enough playing time, he's been effective. I don't understand why he never has the confidence he needs in La Liga. I think he's been scorned enough and he should leave,” he concluded.

Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta did not rule out the possibility of the striker leaving the club this January, admitting there are offers for him.

"I don’t know if Kelechi will stay until the end of the season. Offers have come in for him. He’s well-established in England and surely wants more playing time,” he said.

“I understand he wants to leave, but if I consider he needs to play, he will play. For some reason, Iheanacho hasn’t performed here at the level we all expect, including himself.”

Pimienta added that Osimhen has enough quality than what he is delivering, which doesn't make sense even to the player himself.

Iheanacho cries out at Sevilla

Legit.ng previously reported that Iheanacho cried out at Sevilla, admitting football is difficult at the top level after struggling to adapt to the Spanish La Liga.

The overwhelming situation in Seville has consumed him, and he could be on his way out of the club with multiple offers this January, including from Greece.

