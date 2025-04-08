Arsenal on Tuesday night, April 8. outclassed Real Madrid 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie

Legit.ng reports that after the first half ended goalless, Declan Rice’s brace and a goal from Mikel Merino gave Mikel Arteta’s side an advantage ahead of the return leg next week

Reacting to Arsenal's win, prominent Real Madrid supporter Bashir Ahmad pointed out that 'it is not over until it is over'

London, United Kingdom - Former special assistant on digital communications to ex-Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has said Real Madrid are “capable of a comeback”.

Ahmad’s assurance on Tuesday night, April 8, came after Arsenal shocked reigning UEFA Champions League (UCL) champions, Real Madrid, 3-0 to clinch a convincing victory at the Emirates.

A pair of sensational Declan Rice free-kicks set Arsenal on their way to a breathtaking victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Mikel Merino added a third 15 minutes from time to leave the reigning champions' defence of their title hanging by a thread.

Arsenal will travel to the Spanish capital next week with a golden opportunity to march through to the semi-finals. Their opponents will know they have to be much better to stand any chance themselves.

Many social media users are currently commenting on the match.

Reacting to the outcome of the Arsenal versus Real Madrid match, Ahmad, a supporter of the Spanish giants, sustained the hope.

Going by tweets on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain is not giving up.

He wrote:

“We are capable of a comeback sha.”

Ahmad added:

“I just found out that though we have made some legendary comebacks over the years like against PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City, but coming back from a 3-0 loss in the first leg is one mountain Real Madrid haven’t yet climbed in UCL history.”

Vinicius Jr puts up subpar display against Arsenal

Meanwhile, the statistics behind an evening to forget for Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr. on Tuesday, April 8, have come to the fore online.

This comes after the Brazilian toiled in his efforts to aid Real Madrid’s cause in a Champions League quarter-final first-leg showdown with Arsenal. Los Blancos marked their return to action a short time ago, making the trip to north London with sights on a return to winning ways.

Vinícius simply could not get anything right at the Emirates, struggling with everything from his passing to dribbling and beyond.

Vinícius' statistics can be viewed below:

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Rice sets Champions League record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rice etched his name in the history books of the UCL following his brace against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, April 8.

The midfielder became the first player to score two direct free-kick goals in a knockout stage match in the UCL.

