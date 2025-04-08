Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, Speaks on Comeback Ahead of 2nd Leg
- Arsenal on Tuesday night, April 8. outclassed Real Madrid 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie
- Legit.ng reports that after the first half ended goalless, Declan Rice’s brace and a goal from Mikel Merino gave Mikel Arteta’s side an advantage ahead of the return leg next week
- Reacting to Arsenal's win, prominent Real Madrid supporter Bashir Ahmad pointed out that 'it is not over until it is over'
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 4 years of experience covering football and global sports.
London, United Kingdom - Former special assistant on digital communications to ex-Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has said Real Madrid are “capable of a comeback”.
Ahmad’s assurance on Tuesday night, April 8, came after Arsenal shocked reigning UEFA Champions League (UCL) champions, Real Madrid, 3-0 to clinch a convincing victory at the Emirates.
A pair of sensational Declan Rice free-kicks set Arsenal on their way to a breathtaking victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Mikel Merino added a third 15 minutes from time to leave the reigning champions' defence of their title hanging by a thread.
Arsenal will travel to the Spanish capital next week with a golden opportunity to march through to the semi-finals. Their opponents will know they have to be much better to stand any chance themselves.
Many social media users are currently commenting on the match.
Reacting to the outcome of the Arsenal versus Real Madrid match, Ahmad, a supporter of the Spanish giants, sustained the hope.
Going by tweets on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain is not giving up.
He wrote:
“We are capable of a comeback sha.”
Ahmad added:
“I just found out that though we have made some legendary comebacks over the years like against PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City, but coming back from a 3-0 loss in the first leg is one mountain Real Madrid haven’t yet climbed in UCL history.”
Vinicius Jr puts up subpar display against Arsenal
Meanwhile, the statistics behind an evening to forget for Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr. on Tuesday, April 8, have come to the fore online.
This comes after the Brazilian toiled in his efforts to aid Real Madrid’s cause in a Champions League quarter-final first-leg showdown with Arsenal. Los Blancos marked their return to action a short time ago, making the trip to north London with sights on a return to winning ways.
Vinícius simply could not get anything right at the Emirates, struggling with everything from his passing to dribbling and beyond.
Vinícius' statistics can be viewed below:
Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Rice sets Champions League record
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rice etched his name in the history books of the UCL following his brace against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, April 8.
The midfielder became the first player to score two direct free-kick goals in a knockout stage match in the UCL.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.