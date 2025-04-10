Galatasaray continue to explore options to sign Victor Osimhen permanently after an impressive loan

Napoli have made it clear to all interested clubs that they will not negotiate below the €75 million release clause

The Turkish champions have reportedly worked out a strategy to take advantage of Napoli for a lower fee

Galatasaray are working to find every possible scenario to secure the permanent signing of Victor Osimhen from Napoli despite the financial constraint.

Osimhen has impressed on loan, and the Turkish champions are determined to keep him at the club beyond his current loan term, which expires in the summer.

Victor Osimhen will leave SSC Napoli permanently this summer. Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto.

Source: Getty Images

However, it is not going to be a walk in the park, as Napoli and Aurelio de Laurentiis are difficult negotiators who have made it clear that it is the €75 million release clause or nothing.

Fair to the Partenopei, the club reduced the striker's release clause from €130 million when he joined Galatasaray, signing a one-year contract extension to preserve his value.

The Super Eagles forward will not play for Napoli again, and both parties will work to avoid last summer's scenario and will explore possible exits very early this summer.

Galatasaray’s strategy to sign Osimhen

According to Sozcu, Galatasaray’s initial verbal proposal to Napoli to sign Osimhen was around €42 million in November 2024, but the Italians swiftly rebuffed it.

Napoli's sporting director, Giovanni Manna, communicated to the Turkish champions that their player has options across Europe and that such an offer will not convince them to sell.

Since then, the Lions have been sourcing for funds from sponsors as they seek to raise the funds and recent reports from the Turkish media claim that they have raised €50 million.

According to Ekol TV commentator Levent Tuzemen, the champions might stick at around that figure and try to take advantage of Napoli and Osimhen’s desire to part ways and get a fair deal.

“I know that Galatasaray management has found a budget of 50 million Euros for Victor Osimhen,” Tuzemen said.

“Osimhen's contract with Napoli ends next year, and Napoli needs to sell him this year. Galatasaray says, 'I have 50 papers ready, give them.' Maybe they will reach an agreement for the next season in January.”

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans after scoring against Fenerbahce. Photo by Isa Terli.

Source: Getty Images

The Neapolitans will certainly not accept this offer, as they received a €75 million fee from Manchester United in January, but Osimhen decided to remain in Turkey until the end of the season.

According to ESPN, Osimhen, as of this moment, is not considering staying in Turkey as he prefers a Premier League move and will spare a thought to stay in Serie A, with Juventus interested.

However, Napoli are not interested in dealing with a direct rival, and his release clause is not available to Italian Serie A clubs.

Turkish pundit warns Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit warned Osimhen about his lifestyle after a nightclub incident with reporters, which reportedly got physical in January.

The striker is a target for rival fans and the media as they seek to destabilise Galatasaray’s season amid the final weeks of a tight title race with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

