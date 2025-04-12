Victor Osimhen remains one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe as he enjoys a great loan at Galatasaray

There are reports that interested Premier League clubs are reconsidering their interest due to the cost of the deal

Osimhen’s teammate at Galatasaray, Dries Mertens, has told the clubs what they will miss out on if they snub him

Galatasaray star Dries Mertens has fired a warning to Premier League clubs not to miss out on Victor Osimhen amid reports they are reconsidering their interest.

Osimhen has been on the radar of many top European clubs since the summer of 2023 when he helped Napoli win the Serie A title, the first since the Diego Maradona-inspired title in 1990.

Dries Mertens and Victor Osimhen celebrate with Galatasaray teammates after beating Samsunspor. Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Napoli tied him down to a new contract and a €130 million release clause, with the expectation that he would leave the club in the summer of 2024, but his fee and the club's tightfistedness botched all moves.

He moved to Galatasaray on loan and is having an impressive spell, which makes him one of the most sought-after strikers still, as he will leave Napoli permanently this summer.

However, according to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have joined fellow Premier League clubs in reconsidering their transfer interest in him.

Mertens subtly warns Premier League clubs

Osimhen's former teammate at Napoli and current teammate at Galatasaray has praised the Super Eagles forward as one of the best in the world, subtly warning Premier League clubs what they could miss out on.

“Victor is one of the top three strikers in the world at the moment, and we are lucky that he is playing for us. I think at this moment, you have not many strikers like him around,” he said on the Obi One Podcast.

“I think he can still achieve a lot more if he expects more from himself, the hunger to score every minute, not every game, but like every 10 minutes, like after one, you have to go for two.”

The Belgian confirmed Osimhen’s words that Dries was one of those who helped him settle down when he arrived in Istanbul.

Dries Mertens and Victor Osimhen were teammates at Napoli before reuniting at Galatasaray. Photo by Ivan Romano.

Source: Getty Images

“We have good contact, and that's why I was so glad that he came here,” he said about their relationship.

“Istanbul is a big city, and there are many things to do, so I think this gives a little bit of calm. He lives next to me; there was a free apartment, so I said come and live here. Our children are best friends, so it's nice to see.”

The Turkish champions have been making efforts to keep the Nigerian permanently, but they are unlikely to be successful, and he will play for another club next season.

Fans count down to Osimhen's departure

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray fans have begun counting down to Osimhen's departure after the Super Eagles forward dropped a bombshell about his future.

Osimhen scored Galatasaray's second goal during their 2-0 away win over Samsunspor, and his post-match comment gave a hint of where his future lies.

