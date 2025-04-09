Victor Osimhen has been advised to exercise restraint with his off-field lifestyle amid that title run in

Osimhen has been Galatasaray's best player this season and is key to them winning a third straight title

Galatasaray are three points clear of fiercest rivals Fenerbahce with eight matches left in the season

Victor Osimhen has been urged to exercise restraint with his lifestyle as Galatasaray head into a decisive moment of the season with the title race against Fenerbahce heating up.

Osimhen has stepped up for Galatasaray this season and has helped the team to the top of the table and are on course to win a third consecutive Turkish Super League title.

Victor Osimhen got into a fight with Mert Muldur during Galatasaray's 2-1 win over Fenerbahce. Photo by Cemal Yurttas/Anadolu.

The loan star had 28 goals in all competitions, adding a further five assists to make it 33 goal contributions in 32 games, a tally that could have been more had he not missed a few games due to injury.

Galatasaray are currently three points ahead of Fenerbahce with eight matches left in the season and are in the Turkish Cup semifinal after beating Jose Mourinho's side in the quarterfinal.

Osimhen warned about his lifestyle

Osimhen has gotten into trouble quite a few times in his career, including training ground outbursts and nightclub incidents during his time at Napoli and an Instagram Live rant with the national team.

Turkish pundit Rasim Ozan Kutahyali has warned the Nigerian forward to be careful of his lifestyle off the field as Galatasaray enter a decisive moment of the season.

Kutahyali, speaking to GS Gazete, noted that an incident happened recently, which the Galatasaray management were not pleased with, and the striker needs to exercise restraint.

"There was a place where Africans hung out in Maslak 1453. Osimhen was seen there. Then, the management got angry. He never went out again with his nightly outings,” Kutahyali said.

“Osimhen should be careful. He is a very fit football player right now. The path to the championship for Galatasaray passes through his feet. He should be careful with his private life.”

“Some people will perform an operation on him. He should not comply with these. He should not be disconnected from the field,” he concluded.

Milan Skriniar confronts Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 2-1 win over Fenerbahce. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

The incident Kutahyali referred to happened in January when Osimhen and some friends visited the Tofes 99 Sports Bar, and he had an altercation with some reporters.

Patronlar Dunyasi alleged that he threatened to punch the reporters for filming him, and when the threat did not work, he offered to bribe them to delete the footage.

Osimhen denied the allegations with the words: “If I hit him, he will get justice. If I did not, he will face the wrath of the law.”

There is no update on the case three months after, despite claims that both parties reportedly instigated court actions against each other.

Mauro Icardi accused of jealousy

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit accused Mauro Icardi of jealousy towards Osimhen and claimed that only one of them will be at Galatasaray next season.

The Argentine is said to be uncomfortable with the attention Osimhen gets, and this could force him out of the club next season if the club signs the Nigerian permanently.

Source: Legit.ng