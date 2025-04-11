Nigeria legend John Obi Mikel confirms Victor Osimhen still hopes to join Chelsea despite Galatasaray loan

The Super Eagles forward has scored 28 goals in 32 appearances for Galatasaray this season

Chelsea continues to assess striker options, including Osimhen, Liam Delap, and Benjamin Sesko

Former Chelsea midfielder and Nigerian football legend John Obi Mikel has revealed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is still eyeing a move to Stamford Bridge.

Despite being on loan at Galatasaray and enjoying a stellar season, the Napoli-owned forward continues to prioritise the Blues as his preferred long-term destination.

Victor Osimhen remains top on the wishlist of Chelsea heading into the summer transfer window. Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea were strongly linked with Osimhen during the closing stages of the last summer transfer window, but negotiations with Napoli fell through, 90MIN reported.

With no deal in place, Osimhen joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on a season-long loan and has excelled tremendously with the Istanbul club.

At Galatasaray, the 26-year-old has been nothing short of sensational, netting 28 goals in just 32 matches across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt, instantly winning the hearts of fans and becoming one of the standout players in the Turkish Super Lig.

Mikel Obi backs Osimhen for Chelsea greatness

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Mikel shared his excitement about the possibility of Osimhen joining Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen has scored 28 goals in 32 appearances for Galatasaray since joining the Turkish giants on loan from Napoli last September. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

The former Super Eagles captain emphasised the 26-year-old striker’s quality and his belief that Osimhen could become a “massive legend” at the London club.

“He has options, even now when I talk to him, he has options — loads of options,” Mikel stated.

“I hope it happens because I can see great things happening. I can see a great partnership forming and a player who could become a huge figure for this football club.”

Osimhen’s desire to play in the Premier League is well documented, and Chelsea’s continued interest may align with his ambitions, especially as the London club looks to rebuild under new leadership and return to domestic and European dominance.

Chelsea still scouting other striker targets

While Osimhen remains a strong candidate, Chelsea are exploring alternative striker options ahead of the summer transfer window.

Among the names on their radar are Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, who has a £30 million relegation clause, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, and Lille’s Jonathan David, who will soon be a free agent.

Chelsea's need for a consistent and explosive forward remains a key priority as Nicolas Jackson has failed to deliver in that position since his arrival, and Osimhen, with his pace, strength, and finishing ability, fits the bill.

Whether the Blues can finalise a deal with Napoli this time around remains to be seen, but the door is still very much open for Osimhen’s Chelsea dream to become a reality.

Why Man United walked away from Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United have reportedly walked away from signing Osimhen in the summer transfer window, despite his status as one of the most in-demand strikers in the world.

The Red Devils were among those reportedly interested in the Nigerian forward, that they attempted to sign him in January, but the player chose to stay in Turkey this season.

Things appeared to have changed four months on, with United reportedly ending their interest in Osimhen and Serie A giants Juventus also said to have turned their eyes elsewhere.

