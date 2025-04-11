Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Victor Osimhen’s First Choice Remains Chelsea As Mikel Obi Shares Fresh Update
Football

Victor Osimhen’s First Choice Remains Chelsea As Mikel Obi Shares Fresh Update

by  Chukwu Ikechukwu 3 min read
  • Nigeria legend John Obi Mikel confirms Victor Osimhen still hopes to join Chelsea despite Galatasaray loan
  • The Super Eagles forward has scored 28 goals in 32 appearances for Galatasaray this season
  • Chelsea continues to assess striker options, including Osimhen, Liam Delap, and Benjamin Sesko

CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!

Former Chelsea midfielder and Nigerian football legend John Obi Mikel has revealed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is still eyeing a move to Stamford Bridge.

Despite being on loan at Galatasaray and enjoying a stellar season, the Napoli-owned forward continues to prioritise the Blues as his preferred long-term destination.

Victor Osimhen, Chelsea, Galatasaray
Victor Osimhen remains top on the wishlist of Chelsea heading into the summer transfer window. Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media
Source: Getty Images

Chelsea were strongly linked with Osimhen during the closing stages of the last summer transfer window, but negotiations with Napoli fell through, 90MIN reported.

With no deal in place, Osimhen joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on a season-long loan and has excelled tremendously with the Istanbul club.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At Galatasaray, the 26-year-old has been nothing short of sensational, netting 28 goals in just 32 matches across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt, instantly winning the hearts of fans and becoming one of the standout players in the Turkish Super Lig.

Read also

"You are a young boy": Turkish pundit tells Victor Osimhen what to do about girlfriends

Mikel Obi backs Osimhen for Chelsea greatness

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Mikel shared his excitement about the possibility of Osimhen joining Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray, Chelsea
Victor Osimhen has scored 28 goals in 32 appearances for Galatasaray since joining the Turkish giants on loan from Napoli last September. Photo by Ahmad Mora
Source: Getty Images

The former Super Eagles captain emphasised the 26-year-old striker’s quality and his belief that Osimhen could become a “massive legend” at the London club.

“He has options, even now when I talk to him, he has options — loads of options,” Mikel stated.
“I hope it happens because I can see great things happening. I can see a great partnership forming and a player who could become a huge figure for this football club.”

Osimhen’s desire to play in the Premier League is well documented, and Chelsea’s continued interest may align with his ambitions, especially as the London club looks to rebuild under new leadership and return to domestic and European dominance.

Chelsea still scouting other striker targets

While Osimhen remains a strong candidate, Chelsea are exploring alternative striker options ahead of the summer transfer window.

Read also

The inside story of Victor Osimhen's success at Galatasaray explained

Among the names on their radar are Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, who has a £30 million relegation clause, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, and Lille’s Jonathan David, who will soon be a free agent.

Chelsea's need for a consistent and explosive forward remains a key priority as Nicolas Jackson has failed to deliver in that position since his arrival, and Osimhen, with his pace, strength, and finishing ability, fits the bill.

Whether the Blues can finalise a deal with Napoli this time around remains to be seen, but the door is still very much open for Osimhen’s Chelsea dream to become a reality.

Why Man United walked away from Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United have reportedly walked away from signing Osimhen in the summer transfer window, despite his status as one of the most in-demand strikers in the world.

Read also

Galatasaray move to block Victor Osimhen's exit with biggest deal in club history

The Red Devils were among those reportedly interested in the Nigerian forward, that they attempted to sign him in January, but the player chose to stay in Turkey this season.

Things appeared to have changed four months on, with United reportedly ending their interest in Osimhen and Serie A giants Juventus also said to have turned their eyes elsewhere.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chukwu Ikechukwu avatar

Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu earned his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from the University of Port Harcourt in 2016. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: