Lady Who Attended Wedding Gets Surprise Proposal From Physically Challenged Man, Shares Story
A Nigerian lady has gotten many people talking online after she shared an unusual story about a physically challenged person she met at a wedding she was invited to.
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In the video shared on X, the lady, who claimed to have been well-dressed to the wedding ceremony during the weekend, said that, out of all people in attendance, it was "an imbecile" that was attracted to her.
She said in the viral video:
"I went to a wedding on Saturday. I was well dressed. I wore 18-karat gold bracelets. Despite how stunning and good I was looking, it was an imbecile who found me attractive to him. He approached me and told me he wanted to marry me. Why me? Why didn’t he saw other girls."
Watch the viral video below:
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng