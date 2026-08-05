A Nigerian lady has gotten many people talking online after she shared an unusual story about a physically challenged person she met at a wedding she was invited to.

In the video shared on X, the lady, who claimed to have been well-dressed to the wedding ceremony during the weekend, said that, out of all people in attendance, it was "an imbecile" that was attracted to her.

A Nigerian lady cries out after being admired by a physically challenged man in a wedding. Photo credit: @Mazi_Chinonso1/X

Source: TikTok

She said in the viral video:

"I went to a wedding on Saturday. I was well dressed. I wore 18-karat gold bracelets. Despite how stunning and good I was looking, it was an imbecile who found me attractive to him. He approached me and told me he wanted to marry me. Why me? Why didn’t he saw other girls."

Watch the viral video below:

Source: Legit.ng