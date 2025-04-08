Ademola Lookman was mistakenly subbed off due to a name mix-up during Atalanta’s clash versus Lazio

An Italian journalist clarified that Lookman’s frustration was aimed at the fourth official, not coach Gasperini.

Atalanta are now winless at home since December and sit just two points above fifth place in Serie A

During Atalanta’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Lazio, a major mix-up on the touchline led to star forward Ademola Lookman being mistakenly substituted. This decision left both the player and coach Gian Piero Gasperini visibly frustrated.

With Atalanta trailing in the 74th minute and in desperate need of an equaliser, Gasperini aimed to inject fresh legs into his attack.

The veteran coach instructed his coaching staff to substitute midfielder Ederson for Lazar Samardzic, reportedly calling him by his nickname, "Ede."

However, due to the similarity in pronunciation, the message was misunderstood. Instead of Ederson, "Ade" — short for Ademola Lookman — was called to be substituted, Football Italia reports.

By the time Gasperini realised the error, Lookman’s number was already on the board, and the Super Eagles star had started walking off.

The coach could do nothing but watch in disbelief as one of his most dangerous players exited the pitch.

Lookman’s visibly frustrated after substitution

Lookman, who has been a standout for Atalanta this season with 10 goals and 6 assists in all competitions, did not hide his disappointment.

Cameras captured him visibly annoyed, even engaging in what appeared to be a heated exchange with the fourth official, Corriere dello Sport reported.

Many speculated that his anger was directed at Gasperini, suggesting tension between the two.

However, clarifications soon followed, absolving the coach of blame and shifting the spotlight to the communication mishap that caused the substitution confusion.

Italian journalist clears the air

Italian photojournalist Jonathan Moscrop, speaking to Legit.ng, gave a clear account of the incident.

He explained that Lookman’s frustration was not with the coach, but with the fourth official who denied him re-entry after he had crossed the line.

"He was disappointed to be substituted," Moscrop said, "but I believe the frustration was directed towards the fourth official, who would not allow Ademola to return to the pitch after having already left the field of play."

The journalist confirmed that the error stemmed from the miscommunication of the names “Ade” and “Ede.” When the staff tried to reverse the substitution, it was too late.

Looking ahead for Atalanta

Atalanta’s loss extended their winless streak at home and left them clinging to third place in Serie A, just two points ahead of fifth-place Juventus.

With Champions League qualification at stake, such costly miscommunications could have serious implications for their season.

