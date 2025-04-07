Ademola Lookman showed visible frustration after being mistakenly taken off in a crucial moment for Atalanta

Coach Gian Piero Gasperini has admitted Lookman’s substitution was a misunderstanding from the bench

Atalanta's 1-0 loss to Lazio marks the third straight Serie A game without a Lookman goal

Ademola Lookman was left visibly upset after a critical mix-up during Atalanta’s 1-0 defeat to Lazio on Sunday evening, as head coach Gian Piero Gasperini mistakenly substituted the Super Eagles forward during a key moment in the second half.

The match, played at the Gewiss Stadium, was tense as Atalanta pressed for an equaliser after going behind.

Ademola Lookman was visibly upset after he was substituted by Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini against Lazio. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

However, the decision to take off Lookman in the 74th minute, when the game was still within reach, sparked confusion on the sidelines and frustration on the bench.

Lookman, who had been one of Atalanta’s brightest sparks in the match, was substituted alongside Mateo Retegui for Daniel Maldini and Lazar Samardzic, Football Italia reported.

As the 26-year-old Super Eagles star walked off the field, his body language and facial expressions told a clear story that he was furious.

Miscommunication sparks frustration on the pitch

It was later disclosed that Lookman’s substitution was a mistake.

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini had intended to substitute Brazilian midfielder Ederson, not Lookman.

The confusion reportedly arose from the similar-sounding nicknames “Ede” (for Ederson) and “Ade” (for Ademola), which led to the wrong player being pulled off the pitch.

“Yes, there was a mistake. I said Ede, they understood Ade,” Gasperini told DAZN via Calciomercato post-match.

The veteran Italian manager confirmed that it was a breakdown in communication between him and his technical team.

Lookman's strong form and season contributions

Despite not scoring in the last three Serie A matches, Lookman remains one of Atalanta’s most important players this season.

Lookman was spotted arguing with the fourth official following his substitution by Atalanta coach Gasperini. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop

Source: Getty Images

The reigning CAF Player of the Year winner has netted 10 goals and provided 6 assists in all competitions, continuing from where he left off last season when he scored 13 league goals in his debut Serie A campaign.

This is not the first time Lookman has had a tense moment with Gasperini.

Earlier in the season, the pair had a minor dispute after the Atalanta coach labelled the Super Eagles star as the worst penalty taker in the world following Atalanta’s exit from the UEFA Champions League, but they had since put that behind them—until now.

Gasperini’s clarification after the loss

Gasperini’s admission might cool tensions between him and Lookman for now, but the error may have cost Atalanta a potential comeback.

The Bergamo club remains in the hunt for European football next season, and every point is crucial.

As Atalanta regroups, fans and analysts alike will watch closely to see how the relationship between Gasperini and Lookman evolves.

EPL club make move to sign Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United are eager to sign Lookman and have intensified their push to sign the Super Eagles forward.

The Red Devils currently sit in 13th position in the Premier League standings following their defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Ruben Amorim's side plans to make changes across multiple positions, with Lookman fitting into their plans.

