Eric Chelle faces a challenging task with several key players injured ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

A Super Eagles midfielder is offering Chelle a lifeline, as his club is currently deploying him in the defense due to a series of injuries

Nigeria has yet to secure a win in their World Cup qualifiers, with three draws and one loss in Group C

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has gotten a lifeline in the centre-back ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Two key defenders, William Troost-Ekong and Semi Ajayi, sustained injuries while playing for their respective clubs over the weekend, raising concerns among Super Eagles fans.

Nigeria missed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after they were edged out by the Black Stars of Ghana.

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo will take on a new role under coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

With Eric Chelle preparing for his first competitive match as coach against Rwanda, Nigerians are hopeful for a win from the highly-rated coach.

Joe Aribo to defense?

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo got an emergency role in his club Southampton following an injury scare of defenders.

According to Owngoal, the 27-year-old has played as a center-back at English Premier League side Southampton in the last three games.

The former Rangers player delivered one cross (one accurate) and made three tackles in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Chelsea per Rotowire.

Throughout the season, the midfielder has started 18 of the 26 Premier League matches, scoring three goals. He has also accumulated 42 tackles (28 won) and 24 clearances per Sofascore.

Aribo netted the opener in Southampton's 2-1 win over Ipswich Town, making him the club's top goalscorer in the Premier League this season.

Super Eagles player Joe Aribo has been deployed to the defense position by Southampton coach Ivan Juric. Photo by: Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

Ivan Juric praises Aribo

Southampton coach Ivan Juric has hailed the performance of Joe Aribo in the defense line.

The Croatian admitted wanting to sign a left-footed player in the back four.

According to DailyEcho, the coach admitted that the Super Eagles midfielder is a fact and possesses quick recovery. He said:

"I think it's not natural, but he can because I think when you play three back, you don't need classical centre backs.

"You need players that can play against fast players, and it's much more important to be fast than maybe it is to be tall.

"It's like a different concept of football and maybe (James) Bree is doing well as a right-centre-back because he has these characteristics for the position.

"And Aribo, normally if I use him always there, he will go down, because mentally he's a midfielder and he wants to attack. But sometimes, he's a great guy, he can do it."

Problem solved for Chelle?

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle seems to have gotten a solution to his defensive headache.

With the unavailability of stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong and Semi Ajayi, Chelle can keep fate in Aribo.

Nigeria will play the Amavubi of Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 and the Warriors of Zimbabwe four days later.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are yet to record a win in four matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as they sit in fifth position per Eurosport.

Concerns over Victor Osimhen's fitness

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigeria international Etim Esin cautioned the team not to rely solely on Victor Osimhen for goals ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Osimhen has missed all four World Cup qualifying matches due to injury.

However, the former CAF Player of the Year was declared fit by his club doctors after Galatasaray's match against Fenerbahce.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng