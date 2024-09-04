Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Emenike has completed the construction of his hospital in Owerri

The former Fenerbahce striker began the construction in 2021 and commissioned it in July 2024

The AFCON 2013 winner reshared videos from the commissioning on his social media pages

Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Emenike has shown off his completed hospital in Owerri on his social media pages, which he commissioned in June 2024.

Emenike began building the hospital in 2021 when he made the announcement on social media, and it took him three years to complete and commission.

The hospital bears Emenike Hospital but will be operated by AGCare Specialist group, which runs other health care centres across Nigeria, with headquarters in Asaba, Delta State.

Emenike flaunts expensive hospital

It has been three months since the expensive hospital was commissioned, yet the former striker is still delighted with the masterpiece on which he spent his money.

He shared the video of the commissioning displaying a virtual tour of the hospital on his Instagram story, showing off some important features, including delivery and consultation rooms.

Emenike began his football career at Delta Force and played for two South African clubs before moving to Europe with Turkish club Karabukspor in 2011.

He is best remembered for his time at Russian club Spartak Moscow and Turkish giants Fenerbahce, which he helped to win the title in the 2013/14 season, their last title so far.

He also had a spell in English football with Premier League side West Ham on a six-month loan from Fenerbahce and left the club after failing to make an impact.

The 37-year-old was a member of Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations winning squad, sharing the golden boot with Ghana's Mubarak Wakaso, and both scored four goals.

