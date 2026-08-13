Atletico Madrid confirmed Ademola Lookman will wear the No. 11 shirt for the 2026/27 season, replacing his No. 22

The Super Eagles forward scored 9 goals in all competitions during his debut half-season at the Spanish club

Lookman joins a list of Atletico legends who wore the famous number, including Diego Forlan and Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid have handed Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman the iconic No. 11 jersey for the 2026/27 season, with the club confirming the change through their official channel.

The 28-year-old, who wore No. 22 after arriving from Atalanta in the January 2026 transfer window, steps into a shirt that carries considerable weight in the history of the Rojiblancos.

Ademola Lookman will wear the No. 11 jersey for Atletico Madrid in the 2026/27 season, replacing the No. 22 he wore after joining the Spanish club. Photo by Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

Lookman wasted little time establishing himself at the Spanish capital.

Across all competitions in the second half of the 2025/26 campaign, the Nigerian forward contributed nine goals, finding the net in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League, per Transfermarkt.

His most significant contribution came in the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Barcelona, where his goal helped Atletico secure their place in the semi-finals.

A number with history at Atletico

The No. 11 shirt at Atletico Madrid has been worn by some of the club's most celebrated attackers in recent memory.

Diego Forlan carried the number across his four seasons with the club between 2007 and 2011, finishing with 96 goals and winning two European Golden Shoes while helping Atletico claim the 2010 UEFA Europa League title.

Antoine Griezmann also wore the shirt during the 2023/24 season before eventually returning to his favoured No. 7.

Joao Felix also took on the number during the 2022/23 campaign following a squad reshuffle ahead of his loan spells away from the club.

By inheriting the jersey, the former African Footballer of the Year enters a lineage that Diego Simeone's squad has consistently associated with attacking quality and match-winning ability.

What comes next for Lookman

Atletico Madrid are set to open their 2026/27 La Liga season at home against Malaga on August 19 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium, per La Liga's official website.

The fixture will mark Lookman's first competitive outing under his new shirt number and gives the Nigerian forward a platform to build on what was already a productive debut spell in Spain.

Having arrived mid-season and quickly become a key attacking option under Simeone, Lookman heads into a full campaign with greater familiarity of the squad, the system, and the demands of competing across multiple competitions.

His ability to deliver in knockout moments, as shown against Barcelona, suggests Atletico's decision to elevate his jersey number reflects the club's confidence in his continued development as a central figure in their plans.

Lookman hits major milestone at Atletico

Legit.ng previously reported about Lookman's significant achievement with Atletico Madrid after scoring in their match against Osasuna.

This milestone not only cements his position within the team but also reflects his impressive journey from the Premier League to becoming one of La Liga's rising stars.

Source: Legit.ng