Victor Osimhen was seen enjoying a private jet trip with his daughter after his stunning brace for Galatasaray in the Turkish Cup semifinals

The 26-year-old forward has been in sensational form, scoring 28 goals in all competitions this season

Osimhen is one of the most valuable and highest-paid African footballers in the world presently

Victor Osimhen continues to enjoy the fruits of his football success, as he recently shared glimpses of his luxurious lifestyle while flying on a private jet with his two-year-old daughter, Haly.

The Nigerian striker, who is currently in top form, was seen bonding with his daughter during the exclusive trip, showing fans a rare glimpse of his personal life off the pitch.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray in a Turkish Cup game versus Fenerbahce. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Fresh off an incredible performance where the Super Eagles star netted a brace for Galatasaray in a 2-1 victory over Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup semifinals, Osimhen took time to relax and celebrate his latest triumph in style.

The Napoli loanee has been instrumental for Galatasaray this season, proving his worth as the club’s top scorer as they push for the domestic double this season.

Osimhen's rise to football stardom

Osimhen has established himself as one of the most valuable and highest-paid African footballers today.

Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer and is the Turkish club's leading goalscorer with 28 goals this season. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old forward’s journey from grassroots football in Nigeria to becoming a household name in European football has been nothing short of inspiring.

After breaking out with Lille in France, Osimhen secured a record transfer to Napoli, where he further cemented his reputation as a prolific goal scorer.

Since moving to Galatasaray on loan, Osimhen has continued his impressive form, scoring 28 goals across all competitions this season.

His contributions have played a crucial role in Galatasaray’s push for silverware, making him a fan favourite in Turkey.

A glimpse into Osimhen’s lavish lifestyle

The private jet trip with his daughter is just one of many examples of the luxurious lifestyle Osimhen enjoys, thanks to his incredible success in football.

As one of the highest-earning Nigerian footballers, he has not shied away from celebrating his achievements.

From designer outfits to expensive cars, the football star often shares moments of his high-end lifestyle with his followers on social media.

Despite his fame and wealth, Osimhen remains a devoted father. His recent trip with Haly highlights his commitment to balancing his career with family time, showing that beyond the goals and trophies, his daughter holds a special place in his life.

With his future still uncertain after his loan spell at Galatasaray, many clubs are keeping an eye on the Nigerian star.

Whether Osimhen returns to Napoli or secures another big move, one thing is certain—Victor Osimhen is living his dream both on and off the pitch.

Osimhen speaks on secret behind form

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has attributed his red-hot form in front of the goal to the unwavering support of Galatasaray fans.

The 26-year-old striker, who arrived in Istanbul on loan from Napoli last summer, has been nothing short of spectacular for the Turkish giants.

His latest goals took his season tally to 28 in all competitions and his goals have also seen him rise to the top as the Turkish Super Lig's leading scorer with 20 league goals.

