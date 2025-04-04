A former Super Eagles star has excluded the late Rashidi Yekini from his all-time Nigeria best XI

Yekini, famously known as the 'King of Goals,' remains Nigeria’s highest goal-scorer with 37 goals in 62 matches

The Olympic gold medalist was replaced by the former CAF Player of the Year at the 1998 FIFA World Cup

A former international has failed to include the late Rashidi Yekini in his all-time Nigeria best XI.

Despite Yekini being regarded as the country’s best striker, the ex-U-17 player remains unconvinced.

He also expressed regret over his limited playing time during the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

Former Super Eagles defender Mobi Oparaku failed to name Nigeria's highest goal scorer Late Rashidi Yekini in his all-time Best XI. Photo by: Michael Steele/EMPICS.

Oparaku opens up on his best XI

Former Nigeria defender Mobi Oparaku has named his all-time Nigeria best XI, excluding the late Rashidi Yekini.

According to CompleteSports, the Olympic gold medalist shared that his most memorable moment was Sunday Oliseh's winning goal against Spain at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

The 48-year-old was part of the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup team and played in all the qualifying matches for the 1998 World Cup per TheNation. He said:

“My best Super Eagles XI are: Vincent Enyeama, Mobi Oparaku, Celestine Babayaro, Sunday Oliseh, Uche Okechukwu, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba, Emmanuel Amuneke, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Daniel ‘Da Bull’ Amokachi, and Kanu Nwankwo.

“My most memorable moment in football was when Sunday Oliseh scored the long-range shot against Spain in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup.

“The feeling was indescribable. It was unimaginable for Nigeria to beat Spain in a World Cup match! If it were a story, nobody would have believed the tale. I was overjoyed to be part of that moment”.

Ex-international Mobi Oparaku said playing 70 minutes at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France was his worst moment in football. Photo by: FRANK PERRY/AFP.

Oparaku shares worse moment

Mobi Oparaku has stated that his worst moment in football was playing just 70 minutes at the 1998 World Cup.

According to ESPN, former Super Eagles coach Bora Milutinovic substituted Oparaku for the late Rashidi Yekini against Spain, ending his World Cup campaign.

The Heartland FC team manager lamented that his limited playing time in his first senior World Cup remains his biggest disappointment. He said:

“I played in all the qualifying matches for the France 1998 FIFA World Cup finals.

“When we qualified for the World Cup, I looked forward to a great tournament, as it was my first senior World Cup.

“In the opening match against Spain, coach Bora Milutinovic, substituted me in the second half , and I was never given another chance to play for the rest of the tournament. That was the worst moment of my career, and I still feel bad about it to this day.”

Ajayi says Oparaku has every right to be upset

Nigerian journalist Joel Ajayi believes the ex-international has every right to express his frustration following his experience at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Ajayi emphasised that the World Cup was an opportunity for Oparaku to secure better offers abroad. He said:

"For a player who participated in the FIFA U-17 and the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, the 1998 World Cup could have been a chance to land better offers."

"By speaking out, he can relieve some of the burden in his heart. I hope he can forgive his former coach and move on after making this statement."

