The Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Rwanda 2-0 and drew Zimbabwe 1-1 during the March international break

The victory in Kigali was a boost for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, while the draw in Uyo dealt it a setback

Players returned to their clubs after the break and had mixed fortunes and emotions in their first matches back

Super Eagles players have returned to their clubs after the March international break of mixed fortunes in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Eric Chelle managed his first two games in charge of the Nigerian national team since taking over the team in January, becoming the first non-Nigerian African to coach the team.

The referee checks on Victor Osimhen after taking a knock against Besiktas. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Victor Osimhen's brace helped Nigeria beat Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, boosting their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Osimhen scored against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, but Tawanda Chirewa's late goal ended the game in a draw, denting Nigeria's hopes.

Legit.ng looks at how the players performed after returning to their clubs at the weekend after the two games.

Super Eagles stars return to their clubs

Goalkeepers

Stanley Nwabali did not have much to do in the games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe and conceded only a goal, which proved to be costly for the team. His club, Chippa United, was in action on Saturday, picking up a 2-1 win over Amazulu, but he missed the match after arriving late on Thursday.

Kayode Bankole and Amass Obasogie did not play during the international break. Bankole was on the bench as Remo Stars beat Enyimba 2-0 on Thursday, while Obasogie’s Singida Black Stars’ match was postponed.

Defenders

Captain William Troost-Ekong took responsibility for the goal conceded against Zimbabwe. Al-Kholood are yet to return after the break and will face Al-Taawoun this Friday. Calvin Bassey played 90 minutes as Fulham suffered a devastating 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace and were knocked out of the FA Cup, as noted by Brila.

Ola Aina played the full 120 minutes to help Nottingham Forest beat Brighton on penalties to reach the FA Cup semi-final, while Bright Osayi-Samuel was an unused substitute in Fenerbahce’s 4-2 win over Bodrum.

Bruno Onyemaechi played only 16 minutes during Olympiacos’ 4-2 win over Panathinaikos. Igoh Ogbu’s Slavia Praha did not play over the weekend but there's a concern he could have suffered an adductor muscle injury, according to All Nigeria Soccer. Jordan Torunarigha featured for 90 minutes as Gent fell to a 4-0 loss to Genk.

Midfielders

Alex Iwobi played 82 minutes during Fulham’s 3-0 FA Cup loss, while Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City were not in action at the weekend. Joe Aribo’s Southampton were also not in action. Papa Daniel Mustapha missed Niger Tornadoes’ 2-0 loss to Akwa United.

Raphael Onyedika played the full 90 minutes during Club Brugge's 2-0 victory over Anderlecht in the Belgian league, while Yusuf Alhassan played 90 minutes for New England Revolution in their 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls.

Forwards

Osimhen was helpless as Galatasaray lost their unbeaten run to Besiktas, while Lookman struggled as Atalanta lost 1-0 to Fiorentina and was hooked off in the 55th minute.

Ademola Lookman looks on during Atalanta's 1-0 loss to Fiorentina. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti.

Source: Getty Images

Samuel Chukwueze played in the second half of AC Milan’s 2-1 loss to title challengers Napoli, while Moses Simon’s goal was not enough to help Nantes avoid defeat against Le Havre.

Tolu Arokodare continued his impressive form with a goal for Genk in their 4-0 win over Gent, while Victor Boniface scored for Bayer Leverkusen in their 3-1 victory over VfL Bochum. Umar Sodiq played 75 minutes in Valencia’s 1-0 win over Mallorca.

Boniface sends message to Nigerians

Legit.ng reported that Boniface appealed to Nigerians after scoring for Bayer Leverkusen in their 3-1 win over VfL Bochum after the international break.

The striker has yet to score for the national team more than a year after his debut but continues performing for the German champions, frustrating Nigerians.

