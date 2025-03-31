Tolu Arokodare marked his return to Genk after the international break with Nigeria with a goal

Arokodare earned his first Super Eagles call-up and made his debut during the 2-0 win over Rwanda

The big striker has opened up on the impact of making his international debut on his confidence

Super Eagles forward Toluwalase Arokodare has opened up on the impact of earning his first call-up and making his international debut for the Nigerian national team.

Arokodare has been in impressive form for Genk in the Belgian Pro League, earning him his first Super Eagles call-up during the recently concluded March international break.

Tolu Arokodare celebrates after scoring for Genk against Gent. Photo by Johan Eyckens/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He made his debut during the international break, earning 44 minutes across the 2-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali and the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo.

He impressed in both games and was next to Victor Osimhen and ahead of Victor Boniface in the pecking order of the Nigerian national team during the break.

He returned to his club and scored during Genk’s 4-0 win over Gent after the international break, continuing his impressive goal-scoring form this season.

Arokodare speaks about Nigeria debut

The 24-year-old, speaking to the media as quoted by Voetbal, admitted that the experience with the national team playing with big stars has given him an extra confidence.

“I walk around with a different feeling now. That selection gave me an extra boost,” he said.

“Training with players like Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi or Victor Boniface, they are 'high level' players. I am very happy that I have already had that experience.”

He had a mixed game despite scoring in the 4-0 win as he missed a penalty in the first half and also had a goal disallowed for offside by the video assistant referee.

He claimed that not letting his penalty miss and that of his teammate Jarne Steuckers affect the team is their strength.

“Jarne and I missed a penalty, fortunately, that didn’t go wrong. This was a good performance as a team, with very strong substitutes as well. That is the strength of our team,” he said.

Tolu Arokodare played with Victor Osimhen during his Super Eagles debut. Photo from @toluarokodare.

Source: Twitter

Genk are four points clear of Club Brugge in second, and the Nigerian claimed that his team are not concerned about the results of others, but instead focused on themselves.

“We are not concerned with that. We are concerned with our own match. Nine more matches to give everything and hopefully we will be champions,” he concluded.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has 20 goals in all competitions this season, including 18 in the league and two in the cup, as he continues to help Genk compete on all fronts.

The Blue-White have not won the title since the 2018/19 season, finishing as runners-up in the 2022/23 season.

Arokodare praises Osimhen’s influence

Legit.ng reported that Arokodare praised Osimhen’s influence in his career after replacing the Galatasaray forward for his Super Eagles debut against Rwanda.

The Genk forward was in tears in the dressing room after the match and claimed he told Osimhen thank you after he entered the pitch to make his debut.

