The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up on the latest FIFA ranking despite a mixed result in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier during the March international break.

Eric Chelle managed his first two games in charge of the Super Eagles, having taken charge of the team in January when he was unveiled as the new permanent manager.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Rwanda 2-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

Nigeria beat Rwanda 2-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali to secure a win in Chelle's first game, but a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium dented the hopes.

The Eagles are fourth in Group C of the African qualifying series, a whopping six points behind table toppers South Africa, which they play in the next qualifying break.

Nigeria's chances of playing at the 2026 tournament in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico are not in their hands as they need to rely on the misfortunes of the other teams.

Nigeria boost in FIFA rankings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria moved up a place according to the latest FIFA rankings released on April 3, 2025, after the first international window of the year.

Nigeria are now 43rd in the world, up from 44th in the previous ranking and remains sixth in Africa after four games across the Team A and B of the national team.

CHAN Eagles drew 0-0 against the Black Galaxies of Ghana in Accra before beating their Jollof neighbours 3-1 in the return leg, while the Super Eagles beat Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali and drew 1-0 against Zimbabwe in Uyo.

Despite the rise, Nigeria lost one point, polling 1481, down from 1482 on the rankings released on December 19, 2024.

2022 World Cup finalist, Morocco remains first in Africa and 12th in the world. Senegal, Egypt, Algeria and Ivory Coast are second to fifth in Africa, respectively.

Super Eagles players during their 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo. Photo from @WTroostEkong.

Source: Twitter

As noted by CAF, the three-time African champions’ best place on the FIFA rankings was 5th, achieved in April 1994, while the lowest ranking was 82nd in November 1999.

The team will return for the international break in May and June, where they will play in the Unity Cup, a four nation tournament involving Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

There is also a reported friendly match against Russia, but this has yet to be confirmed by the Nigeria Football Federation, as the Europeans are still under a FIFA ban.

Foreign stars who could help Nigeria

Legit.ng analysed foreign-born players NFF could convince to help the Super Eagles ahead of the resumption of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in September.

Nigeria's weakness in key areas was exposed, particularly against Zimbabwe, and the country has some dual-national players who could help strengthen those areas.

