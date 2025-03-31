Ademola Lookman has reportedly submitted a formal transfer request to leave Atalanta at the end of the season

Newcastle, Manchester United, and Juventus are interested in the Super Eagles star, with Barcelona also entering the race

Atalanta has set a £50 million price tag, with Lookman favouring a return to the Premier League

Ademola Lookman has reportedly informed Atalanta that he will leave the Italian club at the end of the season after submitting a formal transfer request.

The 27-year-old, who has been a key player for the Bergamo club, is looking for a new challenge, with strong interest coming from several top European clubs, especially in England.

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has reportedly submitted a transfer request to Atalanta ahead of this summer's transfer window. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from Chroniclelive, Lookman hopes that clubs such as Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Juventus will follow up on their scouting missions and make formal bids.

Having previously played in the Premier League for Everton, Leicester City, and Fulham, the reigning CAF Player of the Year winner is eager to return to England’s top flight.

However, Spanish giants Barcelona and Italian powerhouse Juventus have also entered the race for the Nigerian forward’s signature, adding further intrigue to his transfer saga.

Why Lookman is ready to leave Atalanta

Lookman’s decision to leave Atalanta comes in the wake of a high-profile dispute with head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

The disagreement stemmed from a penalty miss against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League playoffs, after which Gasperini publicly criticised the Super Eagles winger, labeling him one of the “worst penalty takers” he had ever seen.

Lookman reportedly made up his mind to leave Atalanta after a huge bust-up with manager Gian Piero Gasperini earlier this season. Photo by Insidefoto

Source: Getty Images

While it initially seemed the two had reconciled, reports indicate that the relationship remains strained, prompting Lookman to seek a fresh start elsewhere.

Atalanta has reportedly set a £50 million price tag on the Nigerian star as Newcastle and Manchester United have already initiated preliminary discussions, while Barcelona is closely monitoring the situation.

The Serie A club has the option to extend Lookman’s contract by an extra year, but given the circumstances, they are likely to cash in on him this summer.

Lookman’s impressive season under the spotlight

Despite the off-field issues, Lookman has enjoyed an outstanding 2023/24 season.

The Super Eagles winger played a crucial role in Atalanta’s success, winning the African Player of the Year award and helping the club secure the Europa League title.

His performances have elevated his reputation, with 13 goals and five assists in 23 Serie A appearances this season, Transfermarkt reports.

Market analysts value Lookman at approximately €65 million, making the Nigerian forward one of the most sought-after attackers in Europe.

Why Lookman’s move to Barcelona may not happen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that despite speculation linking Lookman to Barcelona, a transfer to the La Liga giants appears unrealistic for several reasons.

Barcelona has not shown any concrete interest in signing the 27-year-old Nigerian forward. While the club is always on the lookout for attacking reinforcements, Lookman is not currently on their priority list.

Atalanta’s asking price is another major obstacle as reports suggest that the Serie A club would demand around €70 million for Lookman’s transfer.

