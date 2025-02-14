Ethan Nwaneri could be deployed as Arsenal’s central striker following injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus

Arteta believes the 17-year-old has the technical qualities and adaptability to play in a more advanced role

With limited attacking options, Nwaneri has a unique opportunity to step up and make an impact in Arsenal’s Premier League campaign

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted at deploying teenager Ethan Nwaneri in a central striking role following injuries to key forwards Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners’ growing injury crisis has raised concerns over their attacking options, but Arteta’s trust in young talent could offer a fresh solution.

Mikel Arteta is set to deploy Ethan Nwaneri to lead Arsenal's attack following the injury to the club's top forwards. Photo by James Gill

Source: Getty Images

Havertz, who was expected to play a crucial role in Arsenal’s attacking setup, has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a torn hamstring.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus is sidelined with a long-term injury that will keep him out of action until the end of the year.

With both key strikers unavailable, Arteta is left with limited options, prompting him to consider a bold move by introducing Nwaneri to the frontline.

Nwaneri’s versatility set to favour Arsenal

The Nigeria-eligible forward has primarily played as an attacking midfielder or winger but has shown glimpses of his ability to operate in a more advanced role.

Arteta believes Nwaneri’s technical skills, composure in front of goal, and spatial awareness could make him a suitable candidate for the central striker position in Arsenal’s current system, GOAL reports.

Speaking at a press conference, Arteta commented on the possibility of using Nwaneri as a striker:

“It’s a question of when. He has the right qualities to play out wide or centrally. We must adapt to the strengths of our players.”

A chance to shine on the big stage

Despite being just 17 years old, Nwaneri has already impressed in his limited appearances for Arsenal. His ability to find space, finish with precision, and cut inside from the wing to curl shots into the far corner suggests he has the qualities to thrive in a central role.

While relying on a teenager to fill the void left by experienced attackers might seem like a gamble, Arteta has a track record of nurturing young talents.

The current injury crisis presents a golden opportunity for Nwaneri to showcase his potential and prove his readiness for a bigger role in Arsenal’s attack.

Major setback for Arsenal’s title ambitions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal’s hopes of securing the Premier League title have suffered a major setback, with star winger Bukayo Saka set to miss an additional eight weeks due to a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury during the Gunners’ 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace on December 21 and has been sidelined since.

