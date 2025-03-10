Arsenal drew 1-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford, and their title ambitions suffered a big blow

The Gunners are 15 points behind league leaders Liverpool, even though they have a match advantage

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has delivered his verdict on Arteta after losing out in another title race

Check legend John Obi Mikel has delivered his verdict on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the Gunners lose out on another Premier League title race.

Arsenal drew 1-1 against Manchester United, a result that dealt their title hopes a big blow as they slipped to 15 points behind leaders Liverpool, even though the Reds have played a game more.

Mikel Arteta gestures during Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Manchester United. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Arne Slot's men are unlikely to lose the Premier League title with 10 games left, which means Arsenal will retain their title contenders for the third consecutive season.

Mikel Obi’s verdict on Arteta

Arteta walked out of his post-match conference when asked about the title race, and that was where Mikel picked it up on the Talking Mikel episode of his Obi One Podcast.

“That's a manager under pressure, that's a manager who has answers to any questions anymore,” he said about Arteta walking out of the press conference after the draw against Manchester United.

The former Chelsea midfielder admitted that Arteta has done well for Arsenal, massively improved the team from where they were when he took over in 2019, but questions if he can cross the finish line.

“Is Mikel Arteta the man to get Arsenal to the finish line, to get Arsenal wining the league? That is the question,” he continued.

“Is he the man to take Arsenal to the best level, which is winning the Premier League or Champions League? I don't see that because it's not about competing. Arsenal should be talking about winning, not competing.”

Arsenal have not won the league in 21 years; their last win was the 2003/04 Invincible season, and the former Super Eagles captain believes it is a mental situation that needs to be resolved.

“Is Mikel Arteta that guy? I would hope that he can, I don't believe that he can, because when you look at the players,” he said. “What's going on? It's a mental thing. Whenever it comes to the business end of the season, what happens? They crumble.”

Mikel Arteta applauds Arsenal fans after the 1-1 draw against Manchester United. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

“I don't think he is that manager that can switch up the mental side,” he concluded.

Next up for Arsenal is a Champions League round of 16 match against PSV Eindhoven; they won the first leg 7-1. In the Premier League, next weekend is a London derby against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

Odegaard hopefully of title win

Legit.ng reported that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard remains hopeful that the team can win the Premier League title despite being massively behind Liverpool.

Odegaard, speaking before the match against Manchester United, noted that they lost the title with three games to go in 2023, and the same incident could happen again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng