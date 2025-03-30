Ademola Lookman’s Impact has excelled in Serie A, becoming a key player for Atalanta since joining the club in 2022

Barcelona have been strongly linked with an interest in Lookman, but have not made a concrete move for Super Eagles forward

Lookman’s high price tag and contract extension plans at Atalanta could make a transfer to Barcelona unlikely

Since joining Atalanta in 2022, Ademola Lookman has established himself as a key player in Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad.

The Nigerian forward had a stellar debut season in Serie A, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists in all competitions as his pace, dribbling, and eye for goal made him one of Atalanta’s most valuable attacking assets.

Lookman also played a crucial role in Atalanta’s successful 2023-24 campaign, helping the team win the Europa League title after scoring a hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Atalanta’s success in the Europa League earned the Italians an automatic UEFA Champions League spot this season where they reached the knockout playoff round.

Lookman’s performances in domestic and European competitions, which have seen him score 18 goals and create seven assists this season per Transfermarkt, have drawn the attention of top clubs, but a move to FC Barcelona now seems highly unlikely.

Why Lookman’s move to Barcelona may never happen

Despite speculation linking Lookman to Barcelona, a transfer to the La Liga giants appears unrealistic for several reasons.

1. Barcelona's lack of genuine interest

Barcelona has not shown any concrete interest in signing the 27-year-old Nigerian forward.

While the club is always on the lookout for attacking reinforcements, Lookman is not currently on their priority list.

2. Atalanta keen to retain Lookman

Secondly, Atalanta is keen on keeping the Super Eagles star and is reportedly preparing to offer him a contract extension.

The Serie A club values Lookman highly and sees him as a crucial part of their future plans.

3. Lookman's hefty price tag

Finally, Atalanta’s asking price is another major obstacle as reports suggest that the Serie A club would demand around €70 million for Lookman’s transfer.

Given Barcelona’s current financial struggles, meeting such a valuation would be challenging as the Catalan club is prioritising budget-friendly signings and youth development rather than making high-cost purchases.

What’s next for Lookman?

With Barcelona seemingly out of the picture, Lookman’s focus remains on continuing his impressive form with Atalanta.

A contract extension could further solidify his status as one of the top forwards in Serie A, and consistent performances may open doors to other top European clubs in the future.

For now, the Super Eagles star looks set to continue dazzling in Italy, helping Atalanta compete in both domestic and European competitions.

While a move to Barcelona would have been a dream, the reality of the situation suggests that Lookman’s immediate future remains in Bergamo.

Lookman set to equal 13-year-old record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ademola Lookman is on the brink of equaling a Serie A record set by a former AC Milan star.

The former England U-21 player scored four goals and made two assists in four appearances against the Viola.

Lookman will equal Alexander Pato’s record of scoring in his first five matches against Fiorentina.

