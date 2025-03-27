Global site navigation

Local editions

“We Will Make It to the World Cup Chill”: Super Eagles Defender Reacts After Zimbabwe Draw
Football

“We Will Make It to the World Cup Chill”: Super Eagles Defender Reacts After Zimbabwe Draw

by  Dare Kuti 3 min read
  • Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has urged Nigerians to be patient, assuring them that the team will make it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup
  • Nigeria was held to a 1-1 draw by the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday night
  • The Super Eagles had previously secured their first win, defeating Rwanda 2-0 at the Amahoro Stadium, with Ola Aina starring in the game

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Ola Aina has expressed confidence in the ability of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Nigeria are placed in fourth position with seven points in the CAF Qualification Group C.

The team failed to secure a second consecutive win for coach Eric Chelle, who was appointed in January 2025.

Ola Aina believes Nigeria are featuring at the 2026 World Cup.
Super Eagles defender Ola Aina is optimistic Nigeria will qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Issouf SANOGO / AFP.
Source: Getty Images

Aina assures Nigerians of World Cup qualification

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina believes Nigeria can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Read also

"Dem dey fight for woman": Fans react as Osimhen scores against Zimbabwe, Video

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Daily Post, the Nottingham Forest player gave this assurance following Nigeria's 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe in Uyo.

The 28-year-old urged Nigerians not to panic, as the team still has a slim chance of making it to the tournament. He said:

"We will make it to the World Cup, chill."

Aina made one assist and played four games in CAF Qualification Group C per Transfermarkt.

The former Torino player remains optimistic about Nigeria's chances.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi also believes the World Cup ticket is still within reach for the three-time AFCON winners.

According to Brila, the Fulham player expressed confidence in Nigeria’s qualification. He said:

“We’ll make to the World Cup in the mighty name of Jesus.”

Nigeria sit in fourth place with seven points after six matches.

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina wants to play the the World Cup.
Ola Aina said the Super Eagles of Nigeria are not giving up on their World Cup dreams. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP.
Source: Getty Images

Nigeria 1-1 Zimbabwe

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw by the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday night.

Read also

Eric Chelle reacts to reports that FIFA could sanction South Africa in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Zimbabweans battled hard against Nigeria, displaying a disciplined defensive display that nearly derailed Nigeria's World Cup hopes if the match had ended in a draw.

The Warriors successfully absorbed most of the attacks from the wingers and strikers, effectively containing the pressure.

The decisive moment came for Nigeria in the 73rd minute when Victor Osimhen opened the scoring with a header from a cross by Ola Aina.

Michael Nees' tactical approach paid off in the 90th minute when substitute Tawanda Chirewa scored the equaliser per Vavel.

The Eagles now have seven points, six behind South Africa who beat Benin Republic and suffered a blow for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Group leaders South Africa edge closer to qualifying for the World Cup after beating Benin Republic 2-0 to move to 13 points, six points ahead of Nigeria.

Osayi-Samuel opens up

Read also

Super Eagles: Emotional pictures of 3 governors who feel sad as Nigeria draws Zimbabwe in Uyo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bright Osayi-Samuel admitted that the Super Eagles failed to convert their chances.

The Fenerbache defender said the goal conceded by the Warriors in the 90th minute was painful.

He added that the players will reflect on their World Cup qualifying matches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dare Kuti avatar

Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: