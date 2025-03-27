Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has urged Nigerians to be patient, assuring them that the team will make it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria was held to a 1-1 draw by the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday night

The Super Eagles had previously secured their first win, defeating Rwanda 2-0 at the Amahoro Stadium, with Ola Aina starring in the game

Ola Aina has expressed confidence in the ability of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Nigeria are placed in fourth position with seven points in the CAF Qualification Group C.

The team failed to secure a second consecutive win for coach Eric Chelle, who was appointed in January 2025.

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina is optimistic Nigeria will qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Issouf SANOGO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Aina assures Nigerians of World Cup qualification

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina believes Nigeria can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Daily Post, the Nottingham Forest player gave this assurance following Nigeria's 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe in Uyo.

The 28-year-old urged Nigerians not to panic, as the team still has a slim chance of making it to the tournament. He said:

"We will make it to the World Cup, chill."

Aina made one assist and played four games in CAF Qualification Group C per Transfermarkt.

The former Torino player remains optimistic about Nigeria's chances.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi also believes the World Cup ticket is still within reach for the three-time AFCON winners.

According to Brila, the Fulham player expressed confidence in Nigeria’s qualification. He said:

“We’ll make to the World Cup in the mighty name of Jesus.”

Nigeria sit in fourth place with seven points after six matches.

Ola Aina said the Super Eagles of Nigeria are not giving up on their World Cup dreams. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria 1-1 Zimbabwe

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw by the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday night.

The Zimbabweans battled hard against Nigeria, displaying a disciplined defensive display that nearly derailed Nigeria's World Cup hopes if the match had ended in a draw.

The Warriors successfully absorbed most of the attacks from the wingers and strikers, effectively containing the pressure.

The decisive moment came for Nigeria in the 73rd minute when Victor Osimhen opened the scoring with a header from a cross by Ola Aina.

Michael Nees' tactical approach paid off in the 90th minute when substitute Tawanda Chirewa scored the equaliser per Vavel.

The Eagles now have seven points, six behind South Africa who beat Benin Republic and suffered a blow for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Group leaders South Africa edge closer to qualifying for the World Cup after beating Benin Republic 2-0 to move to 13 points, six points ahead of Nigeria.

Osayi-Samuel opens up

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bright Osayi-Samuel admitted that the Super Eagles failed to convert their chances.

The Fenerbache defender said the goal conceded by the Warriors in the 90th minute was painful.

He added that the players will reflect on their World Cup qualifying matches.

Source: Legit.ng