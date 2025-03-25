The Super Eagles of Nigeria will host Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier later today

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has opened up on how Nigeria plans to thwart Zimbabwe's attack during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier today.

Nigeria will host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium at 5 pm local time today as they seek three crucial points.

William Troost-Ekong helped Nigeria keep a clean sheet against Rwanda. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

The Eagles secured a vital win over Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday to get their qualifying campaign back on track after a poor winless start.

Eric Chelle will hope that his team can pick up another three points as they battle to then around the poor start and secure qualification for the tournament in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

Ekong shares plan for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe boast of an impressive group of attackers who could cause the Super Eagles defence problems but captain William Troost-Ekong is unfazed by them.

One of the Warriors' problematic forwards is Knowledge Musona, who recently came out of retirement to help the team. Others include Jordan Zemura, and Khama Biliiat amongst others.

“Yes, we are aware. We have watched some videos of them. There are some players I know that I have played against in my club career,” Ekong said during the pre-match press conference.

He admitted that every team in African football is good and it requires focusing on your team, knowing how your opponent plays and preparing for your opponents tactically.

“We don't focus on individuals, like we don't focus on individuals in our team too but we all try to prepare as well as we can for them,” he added.

Ekong played his first match in the qualifier against Rwanda and helped the team keep a clean sheet, something they did not do in the first four games of the series.

Victor Osimhen also returned to the national team in the qualifiers and his two goals helped the team score victory in Kigali, the first win of the qualifying campaign.

Eric Chelle got off to a winning start and he will hope that it continues, particularly in the qualifiers where Nigeria need all the points they can get to secure qualification.

Knowledge Musona came out of retirement to help Zimbabwe against Nigeria. Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Rwanda's captain Marshall Munetsi also acknowledged Nigeria's attacking prowess but claims his team will play their hearts out and not respect the Super Eagles.

“We will not respect Nigeria,” he said. “It’s not to just come here and be a fan but we’ll take it as a more serious game and try to get the maximum points.”

Ekong reflects on captaincy

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong reflected on how he adapted to the captaincy despite being born outside of Nigeria in the Netherlands.

Ekong claimed that leadership is part of his DNA as he visited Nigeria during holidays as a kid and through this has learnt the cultural differences ahead of time.

