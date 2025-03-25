South African fans have thrown jabs at Nigeria's Super Eagles after the Warriors of Zimbabwe held them to a 1-1 draw in Uyo

The Bafana Bafana delivered a stunning performance by defeating the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 2-0 at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium on Friday night

Goals from Lyle Foster and Jayden Adams secured the well-deserved victory, solidifying their position at the top of the table with 13 points

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw by the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday night.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen gave Nigeria the lead in the 73rd minute, converting a cross from Ola Aina on the left side of the pitch.

However, Huddersfield Town's Tawanda Chirewa scored the equalizer in the 90th minute, dribbling past Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong and slotting the ball past goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Super Eagles World Cup dream in jeopardy

The Super Eagles' World Cup campaign suffered a major setback with their 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo.

Nigeria failed to score in the first half despite several missed chances from Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, and CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman.

In the 31st minute, Moses Simon advanced into Zimbabwe's half and played a great pass to Samuel Chukwueze, but Chukwueze's shot went wide.

The Warriors successfully absorbed most of the attacks from the wingers and strikers, effectively containing the pressure.

The decisive moment came for Nigeria in the 73rd minute as Victor Osimhen opened the scoring for Nigeria with a header from a cross by Ola Aina.

The Warriors responded swiftly with a counterattack as Khama Billiat’s effort hit the crossbar in the 76th minute.

Michael Nees' tactical approach paid off in the 90th minute when substitute Tawanda Chirewa scored the equalizer per Vavel.

Nigeria are currently in fourth place with seven points.

South Africans react

South African fans have reacted to the 1-1 draw between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Uyo.

Bafana Bafana surprisingly eased past the Cheetahs 2-0 at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Tuesday night.

Following their victory, South African fans took to to target the Super Eagles.

One fan claimed Nigerians are feeling the pain of not qualifying for the World Cup in Lagos and Abuja, while another told Nigerians to bring out their calculators.

Zèldå Ndiwandeme Mmbushi said:

Pain safely landed in Abuja and Lagos 😂😂😂😂

Annyon Thando Mous added:

Give Ric Flair his flowers. The man has transformed Bafana Bafana into an unbeatable team. When did Bafana Bafana last perform well like this?

We are doing well both on WC qualification and AFCON the man deserves to be given respect.👌

Vitalis C.N Football wrote:

I’m a Nigerian

But my greatest happiness and desire is for South Africa to represent Africa in the World Cup.

I am not seeing Nigeria qualifying

Wait and see they will soon draw Nigerian.. Zimbabwe will equalise

One love from Nigeria 🇳🇬

Thabang Segogela Kgagara said:

The appeal from Nigeria and Lesotho should proceed, and let Lesotho have those 3 points so that the can be ahead of Nigeria 😂

Promise Malape Mohlala wrote:

Nigira was busy watching our games and writing letters to Fifa to deduct 3 points from us while Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 was busy practicing 😂😂😂.. They can take our 3 points; it is fine. we mooer everyone, we are mzansi

Bafana Tat'uMafilika added:

Let's sell our Calculator to Nigeria because they will need it

Nhlanhla Langalethu KaSifubasiyazi Gina said:

Pain went straight to 🇳🇬

Tshepo Moshobane wrote:

South Africans, let's go and gather on their page😂😂😂

👉🏾Nigeria Super Eagles

Mnangagwa challenges the Warriors

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged $150,000 to the men’s national football team if they defeat the Super Eagles in their World Cup qualification match.

The 82-year-old former Vice President is determined to see the Zimbabwean team qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

He stated that the pledge is intended to boost morale and encourage a strong performance from the team.

