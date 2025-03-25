South Africa have strengthened their position in the race for an automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Bafana Bafana defeated Benin Republic at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan to inch closer to the ticket

Zimbabwe forced the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Uyo, as the Nigerian side risk missing out on another edition of the global showpiece

South Africa have made a strong statement in the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket following their 2-0 win over Benin Republic on Tuesday evening.

Bafana Bafana eased past Gernor Rohr's side inside the Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Tuesday night.

It had ended goalless in the first half, Lyle Fosterbroke the deadlock in the 53rd minute when he put his side ahead in the 53rd minute.

South Africa eased past Benin Republic in their match six of the CAF Qualification Group C. Photo by: APP/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Nkosinathi Sibisi unleashed an audacious long-range ball from nearly 45 yards out, finding Basadien, who collected with ease on the left flank.

The Stellenbosch left-back squared the ball towards Foster and with the feintest of touches, beat his defender and the goalkeeper. The ball deflects off the upright and over the goalline to give Bafana a deserved lead.

Jayden Adams made it two for Hugo Broos' side as South Africa ensured they claim all three points, cementing their place at the top of the group.

With 13 points from six games, South Africa now comfortably leads the group, with Rwanda (8 points) and Benin (8 points) still chasing.

Nigeria (7), Lesotho (5), and Zimbabwe (3) remain in contention, but Bafana's destiny is firmly in their own hands as they edge closer to the grand stage in 2026.

Details shortly...

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng