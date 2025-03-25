The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play against Zimbabwe on matchday six of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has released his starting lineup for the crucial match against Zimbabwe

CAF Best winners Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen again lead the team out as they did against Rwanda

Eric Chelle has announced his starting lineup for the crucial match against Zimbabwe with top stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman included in the team.

The Super Eagles will host Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on matchday five of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria boosted their chances it qualification after beating Rwanda 2-0 at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali during Chelle's first game in charge of the team.

The Eagles are now set for their second game under the Franco-Malian gaffer as he hopes to continue his winning start and Nigeria's chase of a World Cup ticket.

Nigeria played devastating draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa before losing to West African neighbours Benin Republic, in the first four games.

Portuguese manager Jose Peseiro managed the games against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, while former forward Finidi George coached against South Africa and Benin Republic.

Chelle releases Super Eagles squad

Manager Chelle has announced his second starting lineup for the match against the Warriors, unchanged from against Rwanda, with top stars Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen expectedly named.

Starting XI: Stanley Nwabali, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria will be on nine points if they win today and will also hope that South Africa and Benin play a draw against each other, while Rwanda also do not pick maximum points against Lesotho.

Nigeria's World Cup hopes receive boost

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's World Cup hopes received boost as South Africa risk points deduction from FIFA after fielding an ineligible player in the 2-0 win over Lesotho.

Bafana Bafana played Teboho Mokoena for 82 minutes against Lesotho despite picking up yellow cards against Benin Republic and Zimbabwe on matchdays one and four.

