South Africa is on the verge of losing three points for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena played as Bafana Bafana defeated Lesotho in their World Cup qualifier last week.

South African fans have accused Nigerians of attempting to devise every possible means to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

South Africa have been dragged to FIFA for fielding an ineligible player in their match five of the World Cup qualifiers last week.

Bafana Bafana are currently at the top of the table with ten points from five matches.

South Africa defeated Lesotho 2-0 to record three wins, one draw and one loss in the CAF Qualification Group C.

South Africa fans have pointed accusing fingers at Nigeria over their ineligible player's case.

South Africa in trouble

Group C leaders South Africa are at risk of losing three points for fielding an ineligible player.

According to Iol, Lesotho failed to file a protest within the 24-hour window last week but have called an emergency meeting to approach FIFA with an appeal.

Bafana Bafana fielded Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who had already been booked twice in the World Cup qualifiers.

Mokoena received his first yellow card against Benin Republic in November 2023 and his second against Zimbabwe in June 2024, as reported by Sportwire.

The midfielder was included in the starting line-up for the Matchday 5 match against Lesotho, playing 81 minutes before being substituted.

South Africa's team manager, Vincent Tseka, has been singled out as the person who should have informed coach Hugo Broos about the player's ineligibility.

South Africa fielded an ineligible player against Lesotho in their World Cup qualifiers last week.

South Africa fans react

Bafana Bafana fans have pointed fingers at Nigeria for their current troubles.

One fan claimed the South African team was "bewitched" by Nigeria, while another blamed the incompetence of the technical crew.

A third fan criticised the South African media for using the news of the ineligible player to distract the team ahead of their upcoming match with Benin Republic.

Mpendulo Mashumi said:

Yohhhhhh. Nigeria bewitched us

Ta abo wrote:

It's a bad omen after so much work we did

Patrice Syabonga IV added:

Bafana are going to the World Cup.

Nhlanhla Xhamela Mjongile said:

That would amount to gross incompetency! But apparently he was eligible to play due to some FIFA rules.

Siphosethu Gift Guzu wrote:

People love the game of football but NEVER bother themselves on reading the updated rules of the game. It's a shame.

We all know South African media you hate Rick Flair for a passion.

Ntanthe Nhlanhla Orthie added:

South African media couldn't even wait for this evening's games to end before they published this story. Did they even consider how this would affect the camp?

Siyabonga Nxumalo said:

Where was the team manager? He should be fired with immediate effect.

Broos takes a step forward and Danny Jordan and his incompetent friends takes the team two steps back

Collin Macheke wrote:

That would be a schoolboy error by SAFA should it be true.

FIFA's Hammer looms

Legit.ng earlier reported that South Africa risk losing three points in the race for an automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho.

According to the FIFA World Cup qualifying regulations, a player who receives two yellow cards becomes ineligible to participate in the following match.

Nevertheless, a protest lodged by Nigeria or Lesotho—both trailing South Africa by four points in the group could be dismissed by FIFA if it was not filed within the designated timeframe.

Source: Legit.ng