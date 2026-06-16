Barcelona star Lamine Yamal wore the flag of two nations in Spain's 0-0 draw against Cape Verde on Monday, June 15

The winger had the option of playing for both African countries but opted to represent La Roja

Three-time La Liga champions will shift their attention to Spain's group stage match against Saudi Arabia on June 21

Lamine Yamal sparked discussion on social media during Spain's Group H clash at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Barcelona star was introduced in the second half of Spain's opening match against Cape Verde, which ended in a goalless draw.

La Roja entered the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy despite leaving out several high-profile players, including some Real Madrid stars.

Lamine Yamal flaunts two African countries on his boots at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Photo by: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto.

Source: Getty Images

Why Lamine Yamal displays 2 African flags

Lamine Yamal proudly displays the flags of Morocco and Equatorial Guinea on his boots, paying tribute to his family heritage.

His father, Mounir Nasraoui, is from Larache, Morocco, while his mother, Sheila Ebana, hails from Bata, Equatorial Guinea.

Although the 18-year-old was born and raised in Spain, he has continued to embrace and celebrate his African roots.

Both Morocco and Equatorial Guinea reportedly showed interest in convincing Yamal to represent them internationally.

However, the teenage sensation opted to play for Spain, explaining that he identifies with the country where he grew up and developed his football career.

Yamal will shift his focus to Spain's match against on June 21, as La Roja are seeking their first title since 2010, per ESPN.

Meanwhile, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente rested Lamine Yamal in the first half of the match against Cape Verde as the lowly-rated African country held the European champions.

Yamal replaced Gavi in the 71st minute, completing more dribbles (five) than any other player in the match, offering Spain a rare spark in an otherwise blunt attacking display, per Sofascore.

Lamine Yamal is not fully fit for Spain's match against Saudi Arabia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following the gesture by Lamine Yamal. Read them below:

@OwinoOnyango006 said:

"One side sees a beautiful nod to his heritage; the other sees a lack of total patriotism for Spain.

"Meanwhile, African fans are left wondering what could've been if that world class talent stayed home.

"To be honest Identity in sports is never simple."

@TC199O wrote:

"King of the performatives. Little dude needs a good outing. There's only so much room to be performative and simply not deliver. And I don't mean a nice cross and dribble here and there.

"Also does he want Spanish people to hate him? Moroccons don't love him or something."

@binabdul_theman added:

"But Morroco wanted him to play for them so much but he rejected."

Flick's comments on Yamal’s injury

Legit.ng previously reported that Barcelona boss Hansi Flick provided an immediate update on Lamine Yamal’s injury after the win over Celta Vigo.

Flick’s initial statement was calm and said that the player felt something, but he had to wait until a proper examination was done before knowing the extent.

Source: Legit.ng