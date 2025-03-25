FIFA’s Hammer Looms: Will South Africa’s World Cup Dreams Be Dashed?

S outh Africa could face FIFA wrath after fielding an ineligible player in the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Teboho Mokoena was in the starting line-up in Bafana Bafana's win over Lesotho, but the appeared ineligible to feature in that game

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder had received two yellow cards prior to the game, and South Africa risk losing three points

South Africa risk losing three points in the race for an automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho.

The Group C leaders named Teboho Mokoena in their starting lineup against Lesotho, but it was gathered that he was ineligible.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder played 82 minutes in the encounter as Bafana Bafana won the tie 2-0 at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Thursday night.

South Africa FIFA's wrath after fielding Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho. Photo: MICHAEL SHEEHAN.

Source: Getty Images

Was Mokoena ineligible for South Africa vs Lesotho?

The 28-year-old had accumulated two yellow cards prior to their game against the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

Mokoena earned his first yellow card of the ongoing World Cup qualifiers during their 2-1 home win over the Benin Republic in November 2023.

He cautioned in the 54th minute of the game which Bafana Bafana won 2-1.

Again, he was handed another yellow card in the 52nd minute during their 3-1 win over Zimbabwe in June 2024.

Mokoena was in the starting line-up against Lesotho on Thursday before he was replaced by Thalente Mbatha in the 82nd minute, Leadership reports.

Did Bafana Bafana break FIFA rules?

According to the FIFA World Cup qualifying regulations, a player who receives two yellow cards becomes ineligible to participate in the following match.

The rule book says:

“If players or team officials receive two cautions in one match (in matches decided by penalties) or in two different matches of the competition, they will be automatically suspended from their team’s subsequent match."

South Africa coach Hugo Broos believes his team will pick the World Cup ticket. Photo: Frank Abbeloos.

Source: Getty Images

Will FIFA sanction South Africa?

Nevertheless, a protest lodged by Nigeria or Lesotho—both trailing South Africa by four points in the group could be dismissed by FIFA if it was not filed within the designated timeframe.

“Protests regarding the eligibility of players selected for matches in the preliminary competition shall be submitted in writing to the FIFA Match Commissioner within two hours of the match in question and followed up with a full written report, including a copy of the original protest, to be submitted to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in accordance with the applicable provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and by email to qualifiers@fifa.org within 24 hours of the end of the match and shall be dealt with by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, otherwise they will be disregarded."

Implications should FIFA sanction South Africa

Should the protest succeed, 5th-placed Lesotho, currently with five points, would gain three additional points, boosting their total to eight in the standings.

Meanwhile, Nigeria could have a strong opportunity to surpass South Africa, contingent on Tuesday’s match outcomes.

Benin Republic hold second place with eight points, followed by Rwanda with seven, while Nigeria sit fourth with six points after five matches.

Hugo Broos boasts as South Africa lead Group C

Legit.ng earlier reported that South Africa head coach Hugo Broos suggested that his boys will get help for Nigeria and then qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking shortly after their win against Lesotho at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Hugo Broos said:

This was South Africa’s third victory in five World Cup qualifying matches so far, with one draw and one loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng