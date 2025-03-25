South Africa are at the risk of being hit with a point deduction after fielding an ineligible player

Teboho Mokoena played 82 minutes against Lesotho despite already accumulating two yellow cards

A new report has emerged detailing how South Africa could escape sanctions despite breaking law

South Africa are at risk of being hit with a point deduction after a major gaffe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier race but could escape sanction due to a loophole..

Bafana Bafana are top of Group C with 10 points from the opening five games. Benin Republic are second with eight points while Rwanda sit third with seven points.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are fourth with six points, while Lesotho and Zimbabwe are fifth and sixth with five and three points each midway through the series.

South consolidated their top spot at the top of the table after beating neighbours Lesotho 2-0 in the last game, but an incident from that game could dent their campaign.

Head coach Hugo Broos fielded Teboho Mokoena, who was ineligible to play the match and he played 82 minutes in the match.

Mokoena picked up yellow cards against Benin Republic on matchday one and against Zimbabwe on matchday four, ruling him out of the match against Lesotho.

South Africa could escape punishment

Despite multiple reports in the African media suggesting that South Africa are in trouble for fielding an ineligible player, Mzansi could escape points deduction.

According to The South African, Bafana Bafana could avoid points deduction but risk other punishments for the oversight including a hefty fine.

The Lesotho FA failed to lodge a complaint within FIFA’s stipulated 24 hours window, but they are reportedly exploring ways to complain to FIFA over Mokoena’s ineligibility.

Their failure to complain within the stipulated time could make South Africa escape points deduction and could be hit with a fine even though both punishments could be effected.

South Africa Football Association (SAFA) are reportedly aware of the incident and have instructed Broos not to field Mokoena against Benin Republic today.

According to BBC Sports, Nigeria defaulted the same rule during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier after fielding the suspended Shehu Abdullahi in that 1-1 draw against Algeria.

FIFA rocked the three-time African champions three points despite drawing the match 1-1 Nigeria finished top of the qualifying group and qualified for the tournament regardless.

Nigeria's World Cup hopes receive boost

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's World Cup hopes receive boost as South Africa risk points deduction from FIFA after fielding an ineligible Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho

Nigeria see South Africa as a major challenger and believe if they are docked points, it boosts their chances of making it to the tournament in 2026 despite a poor start.

