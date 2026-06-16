An arts student who got a high score in the 2026 UTME exam has impressed many people online

The young lady showed off the achievement with a screenshot that shows she got 88 in Mathematics

The score she got in each of the subjects and her total JAMB score made the post go viral

An arts student who scored a total of 88 in the recently conducted JAMB exam has shared her UTME results online and immediately attracted praise from individuals.

The young lady took to her page to share this by joining the thread of several women showing off their achievements online.

Arts student attracts praise after posting 2026 JAMB result online. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/http_leeyah, Getty Images/PaulGulea

Source: Twitter

JAMB 2026: Arts student posts UTME result

While she has not secured admission yet, she explained in her post that the only achievement she has at the moment is her performance in the recent JAMB exam.

@http_leeyah attached a screenshot of her 2026 UTME results to the post, which shows a breakdown of the scores she had in each of the subjects she wrote in her JAMB exam.

While she scored 88 in Mathematics, she scored 72 in Government, 84 in Economics, and 64 in English Language, which made her total score 308.

Arts student with 88 in Mathematics in JAMB shares 2026 UTME result, goes viral. Photo Source: Twitter/http_leeyah

Source: Twitter

She shared this online with the caption:

“I don’t have academic achievements except my JAMB result at the moment, so why not??”

Her post immediately attracted people’s attention, who praised her in the comments section.

Reactions as JAMB candidate shows UTME result

@AbbeyLawal_ wrote:

"You will get there soon, you will also testify to this academic achievements one day."

@adetola_AA added:

"This is a big deal please, and it’s academic achievement. We celebrate everything here. Congratulations to you."

@NdubuezeNkem noted:

"Congratulations Haliyah. I promise you that if you stay true to your course, the sky will be the scratch for you."

@Optimistic_Ade wrote:

"I hope you have been inspired by what you have seen women do, what they are capable of achieving. I wish you all the best in your academic endeavour. Please, you have no limit to how far you can go academically."

@Optimistic_Ade stressed:

"I hope you have been inspired by what you have seen women do, what they are capable of achieving. I wish you all the best in your academic endeavour. Please, you have no limit to how far you can go academically."

@duakybynez added:

"You are already on your way to greater achievements. This is just the beginning."

@W_or_dss noted:

"You have a lot of wins to bag yeah.... The sky is your starting point."

@Barry_sneh said:

"Haliyah, I wish you all the best life can offer.. pls don’t relent on your academic endeavors. The sky is your limit. Stay blessed."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady who scored 98 in Mathematics and 92 in Physics in her JAMB examination has gone viral on social media.

The science student shared her 2026 UTME result online and proudly called herself an “academic weapon” after seeing her scores. Her post showed a breakdown of her performance in all the subjects she wrote in the exam.

Science student posts 2026 UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a science student who scored 96 in Mathematics in her JAMB examination has shared her 2026 UTME result online.

The student posted a screenshot showing her scores in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and English. She said she did her best and left the rest to God, adding that she was thankful for her result. She also mentioned that her next focus is the WAEC examination.

Source: Legit.ng