The Lesotho Football Association is holding an emergency meeting to discuss filing a protest to FIFA over South Africa's fielding of an ineligible player

The Crocodiles were defeated 2-0 by Bafana Bafana in their CAF Qualification Group C match last week

The South African Football Association have since informed their technical staff not to include the ineligible player in their squad for today's encounter with Benin Republic

South Africa is on the verge of losing three points for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho.

Although the Lesotho Football Association initially missed the 24-hour window to file a protest, they are now exploring other avenues through FIFA.

FIFA World Cup qualifying rules state that a player is ineligible to play in a subsequent match after accumulating two yellow cards.

Lesotho are dragging South Africa to FIFA for fielding an ineligible player in their World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA.

Lesotho head to FIFA

The Lesotho Football Association have called an emergency meeting to explore how to approach FIFA with an appeal for three points, following South Africa's fielding of an ineligible player.

According to SouthAfrican, Bafana Bafana featured Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena, violating FIFA regulations due to accumulated yellow cards.

South Africa battled hard to secure a 2-0 victory over Lesotho in their FIFA World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium last week.

Mokoena received his first yellow card against Benin Republic in November 2023 and his second against Zimbabwe in June 2024 per Sportwire.

According to Goal, the South African Football Association (SAFA) has responded swiftly, instructing the technical team not to field Mokoena in the next World Cup qualifier against Benin today.

South Africa have removed the ineligible player from their squad against Benin Republic. Photo by: Ahmed Hasan.

Tseka to take the fall

South Africa team manager Vincent Tseka has been identified as the person responsible for overseeing all technical issues.

According to SouthAfrican, managing players' suspensions, bookings, and injuries falls under the team manager's jurisdiction.

Tseka was previously criticized for failing to secure Dobsonville Stadium as a training venue in 2022 when Bafana hosted Sierra Leone.

Findings suggest that South Africa may face a possible fine, although a point deduction has been ruled out.

Broos tips South Africa for World Cup ticket

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has explained that he believes his boys will get help for Nigeria and then qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following their 2-0 win over Lesotho on Friday, Bafana Bafana take themselves top of the CAF qualification Group C with 10 points.

Speaking shortly after their win against Lesotho at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Hugo Broos said via Far Post:

“You know, I said a few days ago that there’s a team or a country in the group who can help us a lot and it is Nigeria.

“You saw that they beat Rwanda. They can’t afford to lose points. So, against every team, they will do everything to win.

“And for the moment, we are four points ahead of Nigeria. So, it’s up to us to do what we have to do.

Boost for Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria may receive a massive boost in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after group leaders South Africa defaulted a FIFA rule.

Group C league leaders South Africa could find themselves in trouble as they currently risk a point deduction, which could dent their 2026 World Cup hopes.

It was a major gaffe for Hugo Broos and his crew and will now make their jig even more difficult as they battle to secure the ticket to the Mundial in USA, Mexico and Canada.

