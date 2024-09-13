Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen is displeased with goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali

The Eagles first choice shot-stopper engaged in time-wasting antics in the draw against Rwanda

His attitude also drew the annoyance of his teammates, who were hoping to win the game late

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen is set for showdown talks with goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali over his antics in the draw against Rwanda.

Nigeria scored a convincing 3-0 win over West African neighbours Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo before securing one point in Kigali in the second AFCON 2025 qualifier.

Stanley Nwabali during the AFCON 2023 final against Ivory Coast. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The Eagles rallied for a late goal but could not get past Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, who made nine saves to ensure his team got something out of the match.

Eguavoen displeased with Nwabali

Nwabali became the Eagles’ first choice after he was trusted over Francis Uzoho by former manager Jose Peseiro, and he repaid the faith with brilliant performances.

The Chippa United goalkeeper fell to the ground twice in the closing minutes against Rwanda, prompting questions to Eguavoen in the post-match conference about whether he had instructed him to waste time.

“I don't encourage such, it's something we have to talk about, and we all know he's one of the best goalkeepers in Africa right now. Some officials can get irritated as well and then start to add more minutes” he said as quoted by ANS.

“It's not a game plan. I told you before we came here to get three points so delaying such balls is not the best. It's an in-house talk, we will discuss, going forward such things will not happen.”

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the 28-year-old was cautioned six times for Chippa United last season for time wasting, indicating it is a usual habit for him.

