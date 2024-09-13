“I Don’t Encourage Such”: Eguavoen Set for Showdown Talks With Stanley Nwabali
- Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen is displeased with goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali
- The Eagles first choice shot-stopper engaged in time-wasting antics in the draw against Rwanda
- His attitude also drew the annoyance of his teammates, who were hoping to win the game late
Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen is set for showdown talks with goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali over his antics in the draw against Rwanda.
Nigeria scored a convincing 3-0 win over West African neighbours Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo before securing one point in Kigali in the second AFCON 2025 qualifier.
The Eagles rallied for a late goal but could not get past Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, who made nine saves to ensure his team got something out of the match.
Eguavoen displeased with Nwabali
Nwabali became the Eagles’ first choice after he was trusted over Francis Uzoho by former manager Jose Peseiro, and he repaid the faith with brilliant performances.
The Chippa United goalkeeper fell to the ground twice in the closing minutes against Rwanda, prompting questions to Eguavoen in the post-match conference about whether he had instructed him to waste time.
“I don't encourage such, it's something we have to talk about, and we all know he's one of the best goalkeepers in Africa right now. Some officials can get irritated as well and then start to add more minutes” he said as quoted by ANS.
“It's not a game plan. I told you before we came here to get three points so delaying such balls is not the best. It's an in-house talk, we will discuss, going forward such things will not happen.”
According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the 28-year-old was cautioned six times for Chippa United last season for time wasting, indicating it is a usual habit for him.
5 Nigerians who endorsed Eguavoen
Legit.ng analysed five Nigerian football personalities who have endorsed Eguavoen to be retained as the permanent manager of the Super Eagles after an impressive September.
Former captain John Obi Mikel, who was under the tutelage of the 59-year-old during his youth days, is the lead voice for his appointment, describing him as a great man manager.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com