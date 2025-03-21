Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has dismissed threats from Rwanda captain Djihad Bizimana ahead of the World Cup qualifiers

The team will face the Amavubi of Rwanda in a must-win clash at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali today

Nigeria are yet to secure a win in their CAF qualification Group C matches, earning just three points from four games

William Troost-Ekong has expressed confidence in Super Eagles attackers ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Amavubi are currently in second place with seven points, one point below Benin Republic, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Zimbabwe on Thursday.

The Super Eagles remain in fifth position with four points from five matches.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong believes Nigeria's attackers will make the difference against Rwanda in their World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Ekong counters Bizimana

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has countered claims by Rwanda captain Djihad Bizimana that the Wasps can stop Nigeria's attackers in their World Cup qualifiers today.

According to AllNigeria, the former Udinese player said the Amavubi cannot match their words with action when both teams square up at the Amahoro Stadium.

The 31-year-old acknowledged that today’s match will be a tough one. He said via NFF:

"I know Rwanda, like Nigeria, is in a desperate situation, needing a win today and eager to prove themselves to their coach. They may have the upper hand, but we believe we can perform better in today’s match."

"Every team in Africa is tough to face away from home."

"We respect Rwanda and have prepared for them. I'm glad to hear they believe they can handle our team. If that’s how they’re preparing, we’ll see how it plays out today."

Rwanda captain Djihad Bizimana dismisses Nigeria's attacking strength, confidently boasting that his team can neutralize their threat, just as they did in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers per Daily Post.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has backed coach Eric Chelle ahead of today's encounter against Rwanda in Kigali. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Troost-Ekong says players ready to work with Chelle

William Troost-Ekong expressed that the Super Eagles players are ready to work with Coach Chelle.

According to Punch, the defender highlighted that the team is adapting to the Malian coach's philosophy following their training sessions.

The former Watford player added that the match against Rwanda will serve as their first real test. He said

I have full confidence in the team, and the team has confidence in the coach, and vice versa. It’s now up to us to execute.

The team is trying to understand his coaching philosophy as quickly as possible, despite having only three training sessions.

It’s a work in progress, and we hope for continuous growth, but this first game will be an immediate test, maybe quite early.

There’s been a new level of concentration, and all the players respect the coach greatly. We saw what he did with the Mali team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

"I’m not going to sit here and reveal our tactics; we have new ideas, and whenever there’s a new manager, it’s always a chance for players to prove themselves.

Chelle eyes win against Rwanda

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle said his target is to beat the Amavubi in their encounter today.

The 47-year-old said he has found joy in the current crop of players who understand his tactical approaches.

The Malian noted that the team wanted to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians with good results. He said:

I want to be with the players every day, and our focus is on the match against Rwanda for now. After the result, we can shift our focus to Zimbabwe.

"I want to win the game because the Nigerians are waiting for the crucial result."

Chelle deploys full attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set to include Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Moses Simon in his starting XI for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 47-year-old plans to play attacking football against the Amavubi from the first minute to the final whistle.

The former MC Oran coach is trusting Victor Osimhen, the former CAF Player of the Year, and Ademola Lookman, the reigning CAF POTY, to turn the team’s fortunes around.

