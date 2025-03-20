Bafana Bafana will host Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday at 6pm in their CAF qualification Group C qualifiers

South Africa have appeared in the FIFA World Cup three times: in 1998, 2002, and as hosts in 2010

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently in fifth position with four points in the same group as Bafana Bafana

South Africa are eyeing their fourth appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Bafana Bafana sit in second place with seven points (same as Rwanda) due to a goal difference in the CAF qualification Group C.

The Southern Africa team plans to challenge the Wasps for the top slot after the international break.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos said his team will not underrate Lesotho in their World Cup qualifiers on Friday. Photo by: SIA KAMBOU/AFP.

Broos chasing glory at home

South Africa coach Hugo Broos stated that his players will build on the momentum from their AFCON qualifiers to tackle the World Cup qualifiers.

According to Guardian, the 72-year-old emphasised that his team will not underestimate Lesotho in their upcoming match on Friday.

The Belgian coach believes his side is in a strong position to secure maximum points.

He noted that with back-to-back wins against Uganda (away) and South Sudan (home) last November, Bafana Bafana cannot be stopped. He said via African Football:

“These are very important games, very tough games because don’t underestimate Lesotho, maybe not on quality but on mentality.

“It is a team that fights for 90 minutes for every metre, and certainly when they play against South Africa, they will do one step more, I’m sure of it.”

In head-to-head statistics, South Africa and Lesotho have faced off 13 times across all competitions, including the locally-based African Nations Championship, since 1995.

Bafana Bafana has won seven of these encounters, while Likuena has secured three victories, with three matches ending in draws.

The teams' most recent meeting was in the COSAFA Cup in July 2021, where South Africa claimed a 4-0 win in a group stage match in Port Elizabeth, highlighted by a hat-trick from Victor Letsoalo.

If South Africa wins their encounter against Lesotho, they will have ten points which will make it difficult for the Super Eagles to gain all six points in their World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana played a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in Uyo, followed by a 3-1 home triumph over Zimbabwe per TnT Sports.

Hugo Broos is eyeing South Africa's fourth World Cup appearance at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: SIA KAMBOU/AFP.

Rohr makes Group C prediction

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has stated that South Africa stands a better chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The German coach also acknowledged that while the Super Eagles are favourites, they have not lived up to expectations. He said via NationSports:

“South Africa and Nigeria are the favourites in this Group C, and I quite agree.

“They can win the group when you look at the quality of their players, even though some of them are not even playing regularly (with their clubs) because they are not fit enough.

The Bafana Bafana have scored six goals and conceded five goals in four matches.

Broos' optimism on Nigeria’s qualification chances

Legit.ng earlier reported that South Africa’s head coach, Hugo Broos remains convinced that the Super Eagles have the quality to bounce back.

Broos expressed his surprise at Nigeria’s position in the group and predicted a resurgence in the next round of qualifiers.

Nigeria’s upcoming matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe will be crucial, as they look to close the gap on their rivals.

