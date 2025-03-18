Super Eagles player Alex Iwobi has been paired with teammate Ola Aina in the same room at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Kigali

The Fulham player is part of the 23-man squad announced by coach Eric Chelle for the upcoming match against Rwanda

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Wasps of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on March 21

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi said he is not ready to share the same bed with Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina.

Both players arrived in Kigali on Tuesday and were paired in the same room at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria had their first training session today after the backroom staff and coach Eric Chelle arrived on Sunday.

Alex Iwobi jokingly said he'll rather seelp on the floor than share the same bed with Ola Aina.

Source: Getty Images

Iwobi reacts to pairing with Aina

Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi humorously stated that he would rather sleep on the floor than share a bed with teammate Ola Aina.

In an Instagram post, Super Eagles defender Aina also had a lighthearted reaction upon learning he would be sharing a bed with Iwobi at the team’s camp in Kigali.

The former Arsenal player jokingly wished the hotel managers would separate the beds for them. He said:

“Oh my lord; this is a double bed.

I wish this bed can be separated; I will sleep on the floor.

Aina teased him by saying:

Double bed oo. Alex, do not kiss me.

Alex Iwobi has scored seven goals, made 4 assists with 29 appearances for Fulham this season, while Ola Aina on the other hand has scored two goals for Nottingham Forest in the 2024/25 season per Transfermarkt.

Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi does not want to share the same bed with defender Ola Aina.

Source: Getty Images

Aina to join Liverpool

Liverpool are targeting Nottingham Forest right-back Ola Aina as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Super Eagles defender played a key role in helping the Reds secure a UEFA Champions League spot in the Premier League, as they were third on the 2024/25 log.

Aina, who Chelsea sold to Torino for 8.7 million euros in June 2019, is being monitored by clubs in the Saudi Pro League per TBR Football.

According to Nigerian journalist Oma Akatugba, the biggest trait is his versatility. He said via Teamtalk:

“He’s solid on both the left and right sides of the defense and brings a lot of athleticism to his game.

“He’s reliable defensively and contributes to the attack, whilst he has the strength and technical ability to handle different roles and stay calm under pressure.”

NFF sends message to Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Football Federation have issued a strong message to the Super Eagles ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches this month.

The NFF after its executive committee meeting held at its secretariat in Abuja on Monday, March 17, 2025, made a resolution on the national team.

It confirmed that all logistics and general support services have been put in place for the team, and urged the players to go for all maximum points.

