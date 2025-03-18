NFF Send Strong Message to Super Eagles Ahead of 2026 World Cup Qualifier

The Super Eagles will face Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier days five and six

Nigeria will play Rwanda in Kigali before hosting Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo

The Nigerian Football Federation have sent a powerful message to the team ahead of the two must-win matches

The Nigerian Football Federation have issued a strong message to the Super Eagles ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches this month.

Nigeria will face Rwanda and Zimbabwe in two must-win matches to get their qualifying campaign back on track after a poor start to the series which began in November 2023.

The Super Eagles stars before their 2-1 loss to Benin Republic in the World Cup qualifier in June 2024. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles are fifth in Group C with three points from four games, in a group that also has South Africa, Rwanda, Benin Republic, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Nigeria, under Jose Peseiro, played frustrating draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe and under Finidi George drew South Africa and lost to Benin Republic.

Those results have left the team in a bad spot and could potentially miss out on the Mundial scheduled to be played in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

However, with Eric Chelle now in charge, his major responsibility is to steer the country to qualify for the tournament next year.

NFF sends message to Super Eagles

The Nigerian Football Federation after its executive committee meeting held at its secretariat in Abuja on Monday, March 17, 2025, made a resolution on the national team.

As contained in an official communique issued by the federation, it confirmed that all logistics and general support services have been put in place for the team, and urged the players to go for all maximum points.

“The Executive Committee charged the players to go all out for the six points in both matches to boost Nigeria’s qualification hopes,” a part of the statement reads.

“It also called on all Nigerians to support and encourage the team in whatever fair and proper way they are competent to, in order to guarantee victory in both matches.”

The Super Eagles face must-win games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

According to reports from the team's camp in Kigali via the Super Eagles’ official X account, 22 players have reported to camp, with US-based Alhassan Yusuf yet to report at the time of filing this report.

Multiple reports in the Nigerian media claim that Chelle will oversee his first training session this evening and he has mandated that any player who did not take part will not play against Rwanda on Friday.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen arrived early and was one of those who reported first, with captain William Troost-Ekong arriving today with the host of Premier League stars including the Innit Boys.

Mali coach tips Nigeria for success

Legit.ng reported that Mali national team head coach Tom Saintfiet tipped Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite a poor start to the campaign.

Saintfiet, who replaced Eric Chelle as Mali's head coach, admits it will be bad for African football if Nigeria don't qualify and believes they have what it takes to make it.

